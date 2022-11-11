Where-to-get-Glowing-Embers-in-God-of-War-Ragnarok

While the majority of resources in God of War Ragnarok can be found by rummaging through chests and coffins and defeating enemies, a few are a little harder to track down and require players to know where to head before they can reap the benefits. Glowing Embers are one of the more tricky resources to track down if you don’t know where to begin, so for a struggling player, read on to discover how you can access this elusive resource.

How to Find Glowing Embers in God of War Ragnarok

Glowing Embers are rewarded to any player who takes on the Muspelheim Trials. There are 15 for players to face during God of War Ragnarok, but you must reach Muspelheim first. Seeds to unlock the gateway to Muspelheim can be found in legendary chests in Svartalfheim, and once you have a whole seed, you can travel to the new realm. To start the trials, you will need to locate The Crucible Favor, which will force you to engage in combat with several enemies that must be defeated in a set time without taking any damage. The more trials you face, the more complex the challenge becomes but the better quality the rewards you receive. Completing these trials will offer several rewards alongside Glowing Embers, so it’s best to face them if and whenever you can, especially if you’re short on supplies.

These Embers are another valuable crafting material that can be used for exclusively upgrading your armor, so you won’t need to collect any additional materials to focus on weapon upgrades either. If you know which armor set you want to focus on upgrading before you start foraging for materials, you’ll be able to focus on where you need to head to make the most of your time and the materials on offer.

God of War Ragnarok is available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on November 11th, 2022