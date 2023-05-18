Where to Get Hylian Rice in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Whether you are working your way through the “Gloom-Borne Illness” side quest in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom or are just in need of Hylian Rice, I know the best places to get it. Let’s go!

Hylian Rice Location in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

There are two great places to get Hylian Rice in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom: from the traveling merchant west of Kakariko Village and from the General Store in Haneto Village.

Hylian Rice Location – Traveling Merchant

If you want to not go too far for Hylian Rice, the easiest place to go from Kakariko Village is west. Follow the road as it leads west and you will eventually run into the traveling trader. This NPC is on horseback and is carrying a wagon full of goodies.

I recommend going to the traveling merchant if you are working on the “Gloom-Borne” Illness” side quest. You’ll likely have not unlocked East Necluda on the map yet which means you don’t have easy access to Hateno Village.

Hylian Rice Location – Hateno Village General Store

If you’ve already visited Hateno Village or want to continue exploring east, another easy option for getting Hylian Rice is through the Hateno Village General Store. This is located at the beginning of town and even has a little icon on the map to make finding it easier.

This is definitely the easiest and most consistent place to get Hylian Rice, so I recommend going here if you’ve already unlocked Hateno Village.

Hylian Rice always costs 12 Rupees, which isn’t much. If you need some extra Rupees, consider selling your gems or even using the infinite Rupee technique. Either way, you should have enough to buy as many Hylian Rice as you like.

