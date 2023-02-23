Where to Get Lumps of Ore in Wild Hearts

Image: Koei Tecmo / Attack Of The Fanboy

While progressing through the world of Wild Hearts, claiming new weapons and armor will give you an advantage against the powerful and terrifying Kemono that are roaming the lands before you. To upgrade your gear, you’ll need to find and track down materials within the world before you, so knowing where to find items like Lumps of Ore is rather important to the success of the mission. Let’s jump right in and partake in the greatest battle of them all: finding Lumps of Ore in this huge world!

How To Find Lumps Of Ore In Wild Hearts

Image: Koei Tecmo / Attack Of The Fanboy

Much like Large Ore, and even the Corestones, checking every orange ore spot you come across is going to be key to finding Lumps of Ore. While they all look the same, they also happen to share a loot pool across the platform. However, Lumps of Ore, alongside Large Ore, will finally unlock after reaching Chapter 3 in the main story.

Once this chapter has been unlocked, you’ll be able to find these orange stones in caves, caverns, and on rocky surfaces. Break them open and claim the goodies from inside and hope that the RNG is kind enough to grant you some Lumps of Ore.

No matter where you are on the overall map of the world, you’ll be able to spot these different ores around. Thankfully, they are not locked to a specific location, so backtracking is kept to a minimum while trying to gather enough Lumps of Ore to upgrade your gear.

While it may feel strange that the game offers upgrades before you can unlock these materials, it works as a great showcase of the power you’ll soon be able to hold in your hands. With these materials, you’ll be ready to craft some of the best weapons and armor in the game, just make sure you know how to transmog your equipment if it doesn’t match.

This article was updated on February 23rd, 2023