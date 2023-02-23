Where to Get Large Pieces of Ore in Wild Hearts

Image: Koei Tecmo

While working your way through the intense world of Wild Hearts, the newest monster-hunting game on the market, knowing where to find and track materials is key to making the best weapons and armor that are on offer. However, one particular material, Large Ore, seems to leave hunters scratching their heads about where to locate it. To start making better weapons, better items are needed, so let’s jump into the world and find out where to locate plenty of Large Ore!

How To Find Large Ore in Wild Hearts

While the option to start crafting weapons and armor using Large Ore may be available before this point in Wild Hearts, you’ll need to wait until you reach Chapter 3 before it starts becoming available in the game. While it may seem counterintuitive to offer these weapons up, it showcases what will soon be available to craft after partaking in some successful hunts.

Related: Best Early Game Armor Sets In Wild Hearts

Image: Koei Tecmo / Attack Of The Fanboy

Once this chapter has been reached, however, Large Ore will start to pop up in the same location where you’ve found items such as the Corestone in the past. Since they all share the same loot pool, searching in caves, caverns, and even on cliffs will be the best way to start racking up plenty of Large Ore.

If at first you don’t succeed, just keep searching for more of these bright orange ore spots, and sooner than later, you’ll be the proud owner of plenty of Large Ore, alongside some extra Corestones. It’s not a guaranteed drop, so you’ll just need to keep busting open as many of this ore as possible around the map.

Thankfully, they will not be confined to a single area of the world, either. Once Chapter 3 has been unlocked, the loot pool for this ore will change and allow players to find Large Ore wherever they go within the world of Wild Hearts. Make the best defensive armor you can, and then transmog your equipment to keep the drip flowing.

- This article was updated on February 23rd, 2023