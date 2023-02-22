How To Change Your Appearance In Wild Hearts

Image: Koei Tecmo / Attack Of The Fanboy

Sometimes, the most terrifying part about Wild Hearts isn’t the monstrous Kemono that you’ll be squaring off against in a battle to the death. Rather, it may be a horrible customization option that was chosen at the start of the adventure, unbeknownst to you at the beginning of the journey. Is there a way that you’ll be able to change that around, or are you stuck looking like THAT forever? In a world full of magic, there has to be a way to make this happen, so let’s dive in and find out how to do it.

How To Alter Your Appearance In Wild Hearts

Image: Koei Tecmo / Attack Of The Fanboy

In a world full of Karakuri, there is a way to make this change happen. While you may need to have made some good progress in the game, at least making it to the central hub world of Minato, unlocking the Looking Glass can take some time. Be prepared to grind, so you can start unlocking new Karakuri that will benefit you in more ways than one.

Once this particular piece of mystical equipment has been unlocked, all you’ll need to do is head to the closest camp or set it up in Minato. Since this does require a whopping 50 Earth energy, we would recommend setting it up at your base in Minato so you don’t need to worry about burning through as much Dragon Pit energy.

Stand in front of this mystical mirror, press the Interact button on your console of choice, and enter back into a familiar zone: the Character Creation screen. Make all of your choices, exit out to see the character you’ve created in its full glory, and get back onto the field to start taking down every monster in sight once again. Just make sure to start tracking Kemono parts so you can upgrade your gear, too.

Looking good and performing great are key factors to enjoying your time with Wild Hearts, so make sure that you’re improving your weapons before getting on the field, and get ready to take down some terrifying creatures.

- This article was updated on February 22nd, 2023