Where to Get the Assault Vest in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

As you begin to dive further into Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the competition you face is bound to get a little more challenging, and since the game doesn’t level alongside your progression, you may bite off more than you can chew, depending on which path you take. However, there are a number of ways you can prepare your party for any challenging combat, be it with a titan Pokémon, a fellow trainer, or a gym leader. Utilizing hold items is something many trainers will overlook during their adventure, but once you’ve got to grips with what things can help you out, they can be valuable tools to apply to each battle. The assault vest is one of many hold items in this game, so read on to find out where to purchase one and how it can help your party.

Where to Buy the Assault Vest in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Luckily, the Assault Vest is one of the items within Pokémon Scarlet and Violet that won’t send you on a wild goose chase around the map. It can be purchased from Delibird Presents in Mesagoza for a hefty 50’000 PokeDollars, which is a significant chunk for new players, but if you’ve been exploring Paldea since release, you’ve probably collected a few items to sell to make the money back. However, if you’re looking for an Assault Vest for slightly cheaper, this item can occasionally be found at Porto Marinada for you to bet on rather than buy outright.

If you’re looking to increase the Special Defence of a party member, then this item can be held by the designated Pokémon, but any Status Moves will have to be sacrificed to do so. With valuable hold items, it’s usually a case of increasing a stat in return for something, like the Life Orb increasing the Attack Stat of a Pokémon in return for a little HP. However, if used in a tight situation, the Assault Vest can pull through and help you on your way to becoming the very best, so it’s a worthwhile item to invest in when you have the money.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are available on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on January 26th, 2023