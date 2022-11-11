Where-to-get-Whispering-Slab-in-God-of-War-Ragnarok

The enemies you face within God of War Ragnarok are far from easy to defeat, so you must ensure your weapons and armor are up to scratch before you delve into any battles. However, upgrading these items isn’t as easy as you’d like it to be, and as you wander through the story of the game, you will come across a wide variety of materials and resources which you will rely on to upgrade your gear. Each material you collect will allow you to create different upgrades or pieces of armor to protect you from the fierce opponents you will inevitably face during your time with God of War, so read on to find out where you can harvest Whispering Slab.

How to Get Whispering Slab in God of War Ragnarok

The best way to guarantee to find some Whispering Slab is by straying from the main storyline and exploring the different realms to complete Favors for characters. While Whispering Slabs may not be rewarded for completing these Favors, you will stumble across chests that can be looted along the way. This is where the majority of Whispering Slabs can be collected. However, this material can also be found in a few random chests dotted around the map, so the best bet to get the most from your search is to loot every chest you come across.

Whispering Slabs are described as large stone slabs that emit whispers from the souls trapped within, and they quickly become another integral upgrade material like Hardened Remnants or Petrified Bone. So even though there’s no way to pinpoint precisely where you’ll be able to locate them, they are a more common material to come across than many other endgame-focused upgrade resources. Compared to most other resources, Whispering Slabs are one of the few that cannot be obtained by defeating enemies and looting the material they drop.

God of War Ragnarok is available on PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on November 11th, 2022