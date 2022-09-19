Fortnite is going to be holding a place in gaming history for its popularity and overall success especially focusing on the Battle Royale mode which saw a vast number of people quickly pick up the game back in the day. There is always something new and exciting to be experiencing within the title and thus the player numbers continue to be substantial. Of course, one of the many reasons players return to the game is to play through the weekly quests and some can be more difficult to complete than others. You may be wondering where to purchase from a Mending Machine in Fortnite and this guide article will take you through that process.

Purchasing from a Mending Machine in Fortnite | Mending Machine Location

There are many Mending Machines located all throughout the land however while you are dropping into the map you can thankfully begin making your way to a specific area if you know where one of them is. In order to complete the weekly quest, you will just have to purchase from any of the Mending Machines so it is not specifically related to a particular machine which makes the process of completing the quest much easier for you.

An easy location to get to is Sleepy Sound and when you are there you can make your way to the northwest of the location. Next to a building/gas station sort of area, there will be a Mending Machine to be found as indicated in the cover image of the article. Go up to the Mending Machine and interact with it to then buy something with the ‘Bars’ currency to complete the quest.

Fortnite is available this very second for free and can be played on the following platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, IOS, Android, and PC.