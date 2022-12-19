Where to Use the Al Bagra Munitions Storeroom Key in Warzone 2.0 DMZ Mode

Players hopping in for another round of DMZ within Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will find plenty of keys to utilize and plenty of locked doors and chests to open them with. However, players who have been lucky enough to stumble upon the Al Bagra Munitions Storeroom Key may wonder where to use it.

Thankfully, we have jumped in to find out where this locked door is, and how players can access this specific doorway using their fresh new key. Make sure you’ve insured your favorite weapon, and queue up for another adventure with your favorite squadmates.

Where Is The Al Bagra Munitions Storeroom in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ?

Players jumping into a round of DMZ will want to hightail it to the South as quickly as possible, to the Al Bagra Fortress. Ping the location marked on the map above to set your sights on your proper location, and start running or driving that way.

Once players have made it inside the Fortress, there are a few different ways that players will be able to access this particular doorway. Entering into the buy area, players will need to get down to the ground floor as quickly as possible without getting eliminated by either the AI or other opponents.

Players will find this particular doorway next to a red shield and crest, which is unfortunately locked and unable to be accessed without a key. It is about 30 meters below the buy area in this particular area of the map. Once players have obtained the key, they will just need to unlock this door and gather all of the rewards within.

No matter if players are hoping to find Red Access Cards or complete specific missions, DMZ adds some much-needed tension to this particular franchise, and helps push the boundaries of what to include in the next version. Just make sure you’re ready before jumping into this tense new mode.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 19th, 2022