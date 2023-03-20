Who is Celeste Michaelson in The Sims 4? Explained

Image: EA

The Sims 4 has a wide array of characters for you to play as and learn about during your playthrough. The Growing Together expansion has a host of new content that can be learned by players and that will take some time. This may be through getting baby carriers or even finding out more about other characters such as Celeste Michaelson in The Sims 4.

Who Actually is Celeste Michaelson in The Sims 4?

Celeste Michaelson has been in the trailers for the promotional trailers/content of the Growing Together expansion. This is one of the reasons why players may have instantly recognized her in the game itself after getting the expansion. However, the world of San Sequoia has the “Michaelson family” which this particular Sim is from.

Celeste Michaelson is a parent to two children (Atlas and Orion) and the wife of Christopher Michaelson. Although it should be noted that Celeste is also Transgender which is a nice inclusion into the game. Furthermore, she is also a playable character so you will indeed be able to roleplay as her and start to continue the family if you desire. Celeste has the following traits in the game.

Cheerful

Ambitious

Domestic

Self-Assured

Was Celeste Michaelson in The Sims 4 Before the Growing Together Expansion?

No, Celeste Michaelson was not in The Sims 4 before the Growing Together expansion. Her arrival was only after the expansion was released so you would not be able to see her in the game prior. Nonetheless, Celeste is a very valuable Sim to play as especially since she already has a family for you to get a headstart with the expansion.

For example, over time you will be able to get used to performing Tummy Time on the infants and the Micaelson Household will be a great place to start learning this.

- This article was updated on March 20th, 2023