Who is The Skull Merchant in Dead By Daylight? Explained

Image: Behaviour Interactive

Dead by Daylight has a variety of compelling survivors and killers for you to choose from during your playthrough such as The Skull Merchant. If you are trying to choose the best killer in the game, then you will likely be on the lookout for those you haven’t tried before. This article will take you through everything you need to know about The Skull Merchant in Dead by Daylight.

Skull Merchant in Dead by Daylight: Lore, Details, and More

The “Skull Merchant’s” real name is Adriana Imai, a “Self-Made millionaire” who apparently was able to “triple” her money before this point by studying investment and economics in the library — quite the humble brag of skills if we do say so. Over the years she began hunting out high-profile CEOs and took care of them with a blade. She continued to gain even more money from taking their companies.

Related: How to Find Genmats During Dead by Daylight’s Meet Your Maker Event

The Skull Merchant as a killer has the main power of being able to use drones to her advantage. Interestingly the drones came by way of reading about similar technology through a manga. The Skull Merchant starts with four drones and the drones either will be in active or scouting mode.

Adriana Imai also has three perks that are uniquely hers, these are listed below.

THAWCK! — When you hook a survivor, if you destroy a pallet or a wall then any survivors closeby will scream and reveal their position to you.

— When you hook a survivor, if you destroy a pallet or a wall then any survivors closeby will scream and reveal their position to you. Game Afoot — If you hit the most-chased survivor they will become an obsession.

— If you hit the most-chased survivor they will become an obsession. Leverage — Every time you manage to hook a survivor you will get a token for doing so. You can acquire up to ten tokens.

How to Get The Skull Merchant in Dead by Daylight

In order to get The Skull Merchant killer you will have to buy the “Tools of Torment” chapter. After this has been done you will unlock the Killer for use. The price of the expansion is around $12.00 in total so it isn’t too expensive if you were planning to pick it up.

You may be playing as this particular killer on your Steam Deck in no time. There certainly is a lot of brilliant lore surrounding Adriana Imai in the game.

- This article was updated on March 21st, 2023