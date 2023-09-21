Witchfire: Ascension Upgrades, explained

Image: The Astronauts

Just like any roguelite, you will start your game as a very enthusiastic, yet weak character that will take damage like normal people breathe air. However, permanent upgrades that will apply to your runs are available to you, given that you survive enough to meet their minimum requirements. Here are the Ascension upgrades in Witchfire.

What are the Ascension Upgrades in Withfire?

The Ascension upgrades in Witchfire are located in the Ascension Shrine, located at the Hermitorium. These upgrades act as the unique way your character will level up. You will have to spend a certain amount of witchfire to purchase one of the Ascension upgrades. There are six different upgrades you can choose from that will impact your runs. They are the following:

Vitality : The overall health expressed in HP (Hit Points). This will increase your maximum health.

: The overall health expressed in HP (Hit Points). This will increase your maximum health. Healing : The healing potency of elixirs and mushrooms. Your Health Potions will heal more Hit Points.

: The healing potency of elixirs and mushrooms. Your Health Potions will heal more Hit Points. Endurance : The strength to continue executing particularly taxing maneuvers like Dash. Increases your stamina.

: The strength to continue executing particularly taxing maneuvers like Dash. Increases your stamina. Witchery : The knowledge and mastery of spells. Increases your ability to cast powerful spells.

: The knowledge and mastery of spells. Increases your ability to cast powerful spells. Metanoia : The ability to absorb withfire. You will be able to find more witchfire during your runs.

: The ability to absorb withfire. You will be able to find more witchfire during your runs. Luck: The luck in dealings with the witch. You will encounter rarer drops during your runs.

Depending on what point of the game you are, you might have to focus on different types of Ascension upgrades. If you are starting the game, then Metanoia, Luck, and Vitality are the priority because you want to collect as much witchfire as you can while also being able to escape through the initial portal without dying. Ultimately, it is up to you to choose which Ascension upgrade to focus on. Don’t forget to also upgrade your weapons to level up your experience accordingly. Hope you don’t fail on your mission!

- This article was updated on September 21st, 2023