Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, a new Souls-like from the creators Nioh, is finally here, and with it comes a comprehensive RPG system. Like many other games that fall in the same genre as Wo Long, the game features what is known as a hard cap and a soft cap. While the hard cap is the maximum amount of points you can allocate to a specific character stat, the soft cap is slightly different. Read on as we explain “soft cap” in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

Soft Caps Explained

A soft cap is where you begin to have diminishing returns as you continue to level up a specific stat. In other words, if you reach a particular level on one stat and continue to level up the same stat, you won’t get as much of a bonus as you would if you put that point towards another stat. I know it can get confusing. Let’s go over an example.

Say you reach level 20 in attack power, and every time you level up, you get a 2% boost. As you continue into level 21 for attack power, you will only get a 1% boost. This makes level 20 the soft cap, and you will get diminishing returns and should put your points elsewhere to maximize your potential.

All Known Soft Caps for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Below is a compiled list of all the soft caps discovered in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

Level 30 is when the drop in damage for primary scaling stats starts.

Level 40 for Wood Spirit Defense

Spirit Gain Raite (Attack/Defense) and Spell Duration are straight per two points.

Level 15, 30, 46 for Spirit Consumption Rate. Three different soft caps in total.

Level 35 Earth equip weight.

If players don’t like where they spent their skill points, this can be changed. Players can do this through the respec option. Respecing becomes available once the fifth mission is completed and the process doesn’t cost anything and is free!

- This article was updated on March 3rd, 2023