Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Future Redeemed Release Date and Time

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is close to release its final DLC pack for fans to enjoy. With previous packs having only included new heroes and challenge battles, Future Redeemed — the fourth and final wave of paid downloadable content — will feature a brand-new story with a full party of familiar and unknown characters. But when exactly is the release date and time of Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Future Redeemed, and how long will they need to wait before they can check everything out for themselves?

What Date and Time Should Fans Consider for the Release of Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Future Redeemed?

Depending on where you live, the release of Future Redeemed will happen on April 25th or April 26th. In other words, this is a worldwide release, with everyone being able to play it at around the same time. This also means that most fans shouldn’t rely on waiting until midnight on the date it becomes available. In a best-case scenario, you’ll likely need to expect it later rather than sooner.

The release time for Future Redeemed can be guessed by looking at the timing of release for previous DLC packs. In this case, it’s likely that the DLC will release on April 25th, 9:00 PM for Americans in the Eastern Time Zone. This translates to April 26th at 2:00 AM for those in the UK or April 25th, 6:00 PM for those on Pacific Time.

If you’ve already purchased the Xenoblade 3 Season Pass, your Switch will pre-load the downloadable content for you, having it ready once the update for it is released. If you’re skeptical about the moment of release, you can occasionally check the game on your HOME Menu by pressing the + button and clicking Software Update. From there, choose “Via the Internet” and your console will start downloading the new content at the first moment it’s able to!

- This article was updated on April 24th, 2023