Xenoblade Chronicles 3 gives players the ability to freely change the time of day between morning, afternoon, and night, allowing you to fully explore the title’s many areas in the setting most suited to you. But how can you change the time of day in the game? With that said, and to help all those who prefer the explore the beautiful biomes featured in the game at their optimal time, here’s how to change the time of day in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3: How to Change the Time of Day

After unlocking the ability to fast-forward time in the game, which can be done by taking part in its main storyline, you will be able to manually do it by first heading to the main menu. Once there, you just need to head to System, and then click on Change Time. Once you do that, you will be presented with a screen featuring both the current time, as well as your desired time, to fast forward, you just need to press either R or L to select your desired time of day, and then confirm your choice, by pressing A.

To recap, here’s how to change the time of day in Xenoblade Chronicles 3:

Open the main menu.

Go to System.

Head to Change Time.

Select your desired time of day with either the L or R triggers.

Press A to confirm and successfully change the time of day on Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

You can currently play Xenoblade Chronicles 3 exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.