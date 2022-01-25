Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is finally here, bringing to both longtime fans and newcomers to the franchise what seems to be the best Yu-Gi-Oh game in a long time, thanks to its design, crossplay and cross save features, smooth gameplay, as well as the insane amount of cards and packs players can use to assemble their dream decks and climb the ranks. With that said, and to make sure you are ready to dive in, here’s everything you need to know about both the crossplay and cross save features present in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel.

Crossplay and Cross Save Details

As we said above, the game offers players the ability to play against others no matter their platform of choice, thanks to its crossplay feature, which is enabled by default as your start the game. To be able to use the game’s cross save feature, on the other hand, players need to link their accounts by making use of their Konami IDs.

How to Cross Save in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

You can cross-save in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel by first starting the game on any of the platforms on which it is available. After going that, you just need to head to the game’s submenu and locate the Data Transfer tab, located below Customer Support. After clicking on it, you will be asked to log in using your Konami ID, which you can also create by following the link offered by the game. Once you link your account, you just need to follow the exact same steps on the other platforms to share your progress.

You can currently play YuGiOh Master Duel in PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, Steam, and both Android and iOS devices.

- This article was updated on January 25th, 2022