Greetings, Duelists! Chances are you might have seen several guides showing up here for Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel might be asking how you can get the most out of this game and play the game in a way that’s less feasible on the tabletop. If you’re looking to take a break from Online play, whether it’s to get away from ruthless players or you just want to practice the game in peace, there is the excellent option of Master Duel’s Solo Mode. In this guide, we’ll show you what the benefits of playing this mode are, so be sure to read along from here!

Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel Solo Mode: How to Play, Rewards, and More

To get started, just go to Solo from the Main Menu, and you’ll see a list of Gates, which are essentially worlds you must complete. This mode and its gates are meant to train you on how to play with a variety of differently themed builds and find the best fit for yourself as well as learn how to fight them. It is also a bit of a rabbit hole, on which you might find yourself spending hours unlocking the various gates which hold each set of missions, each of which is essentially unlocked when you reach the goal milestone of the one above it on the list. The rewards are given throughout the Gates, and are a lot more than simply cards!

In each Gate, you’ll find an assortment of hands-off, lore-heavy Scenarios, Practice sessions where you are taught how to use the given deck or playstyle, Duels with the CPU using said decks, and the Goal, a reward for completing the main challenges. The first two Gates, Tutorials and Duel Strategy should be played first to get familiar with the game. There are far more than the initial 2 gates, you will find, as you complete more missions. To be specific, as of now there are 15 gates, each with at least one featured theme, all with tons of rewards including the tutorials. It can take a while and can be challenging to adjust to the different playstyles if you want all the rewards, but if you’re looking to learn more of the game while experiencing some lore and storytelling, this is a great experience with fun challenges.

The rewards are typically an arrangement of the following: 3 of the same card based on a given theme, ORBs which unlock bonus Duels in each gate with more rewards, GEMs which you can use to purchase packs, Legacy Pack Tickets, Structure Decks, and Cosmetic items. The cosmetic items, in particular, can be anything from Mates which are in-game monsters set on the field as ornaments, Mate Stands, Icons for your avatar, Card Sleeves, or entire Duel Fields.

If you want to enrich your playing experience and customize the game to your preferences, while getting a lot of great cards in the process, you should not sleep on Solo Mode.

This concludes our guide on Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Solo Mode: How to Play, Rewards, and More! Be sure to keep an eye out for lots of other articles on this game, and get to building your perfect deck!