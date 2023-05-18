Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK) Fronk Wife Location: A Wife Wafted Away Quest Guide

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you having a hard time finding Fronk’s wife in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? After helping Sidon explore the Water Temple near the Zora’s Domain in Tears of the Kingdom, the Zora people have a ton of quests for Link. One such quest comes from Fronk, whose wife has gone missing on a missing trip. He knows that she was heading east, but the only other hint he has to offer is a short song that mentions a floating place. Here’s where you can find Fronk’s wife, Mei, and complete the Wife Wafted Away quest in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Where is the Floating Place in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom?

To start this quest, speak to Fronk in the Zora’s Domain. His wife Mei is missing and he needs your help. She was last seen crossing a bridge in the east of the Zora’s Domain and was singing a song about hopping and skipping to a floating place. To start your search, head eastward out of the domain.

Related: Sidon Sucks in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom and That’s a Shame

As you probably figured from the quest description, Fronk’s wife, Mei, is on a floating island somewhere. The only problem is that there are so many floating islands, especially east of the Zora’s Domain where she was heading, so finding her without any other hints can be tricky. Don’t worry though, this guide has your back with her exact location.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Where to Find Fronk’s Wife in Zelda TOTK

Fronk’s wife is located on Wellspring Island, the very same set of floating islands that leads to the Water Temple high above Zora’s Domain. Her exact location is pictured on the map below.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Thankfully, Mei is super easy to spot from the sky since she’s lit a fire to keep herself warm while fishing for Hyrule Bass in the pools of Wellspring Island. Look for a smoke signal and glide on over to find her.

After speaking to Mei, just head back to Zora’s Domain (which is just a short glide away) to see Fronk and Mei’s reunion. You’ll get some rupees as a reward but not much else. While the reward isn’t so great, there are plenty of other Zora quests to take on that can lead you to some great gear like the Zora armor.

- This article was updated on May 18th, 2023