Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 245 Leaks Reveal Sukuna’s Verdict

Images: Gege Akutami / Shueisha / VIZ Media, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

The trial of Ryomen Sukuna comes to a stunning conclusion in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 245. Thanks to a devastating piece of evidence (and a complete lack of resistance), Hiromi Higuruma scores a guilty verdict against the King of Curses.

Unfortunately, right before his death sentence can be carried out, Sukuna reveals and exploits a technicality within Higuruma’s ability that effectively renders his trial mute. Here’s the official record of what went down in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 245.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 245 Leaks: The Trial of Sukuna Begins… And Ends

Before it gets into the minutia of Sukuna’ ‘s trial, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 245 dedicates a few pages to showing the jujutsu sorcerer community’s plan to take down his gender-neutral ally, Uraume. Uraume’s ice-baed Cursed Technique makes them a dangerous threat, but our heroes have a perfect way to counter them in Kinji Hakari.

Related: Jujutsu Kaisen Manga Release Date Schedule 2023: When You Can Expect New Chapters

A master martial artist armed with one of the most potent Cursed Techniques in the series, Kinji more than manages to hold his own against Uraume, who openly acknowledges Kinji’s strength by saying they no longer see him as a human being. Jujutsu Kaisen fans didn’t take long to notice that his compliment matched an earlier assessment of Kinji delivered by Jujutsu Kaisen 0‘s Yuta Okkutsu, and many were happy to report their findings on Twitter.

Uraume wasn't the only one to allude to the fact that "Hakari has risen above human nature"

Yuta has proclaimed the same shit About Hakari

A mindset shown by none other than the King Of Curses Sukuna himself



What a time to be a Hakari Fan #JJK245 #jjk245leaks pic.twitter.com/4FYwGWzejd — DRIZZI (@Ragnar_AY) December 13, 2023

We’re then brought back to the trial of Sukuna, with Higurama declaring to the court that Sukuan bears full responsibility for murdering hundreds of civilians during the Shibuya Incident. Sukuna doesn’t even bother defending himself since he considers any form of justice that does not take the form of trial by combat a complete waste of time.

#JJKSpoilers #JJK245

Judgeman deemed Sukuna guilty on the crimes he committed in Shibuya and gives him both Death Penalty & Confiscation. Look at Sukuna’s face…mf is smiling while being proud of himself. 💀 pic.twitter.com/Sav0YSjad6 — 𝙕𝝙𝗞𝝞🥷🏽 (@Zakiabjr) December 13, 2023

This admission earns Sukuna a guilty verdict from Higumra’s shikigami Judgeman, allowing the sentencing portion of the trial to proceed. With Sukuna’s Cursed Energy output suppressed and Higurama armed with the Executioner’s Sword, the King of Curses’ fate appears to be sealed… until it isn’t.

In a twist no one except Sukuna saw coming, it’s revealed that Higumra’s Cursed Technique defaults to suppressing the defendant’s Cursed Weapon if they have one when the trial starts. Since Sukuna held the Cursed Weapon Kamutoke when he was brought into the courtroom, only the weapon’s power is suppressed, leaving Sukuan free to unleash his devastating Cursed Technique on an unsuspecting Higurama.

Does Higurama Die in Jujtsu Kaisen Chapter 245?

Images: Gege Akutami / Shueisha / VIZ Media

As of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 245’s final panel, things don’t look ideal for Higurama. The defense attorney takes a blow from one of Sukuna’s Cursed Energy blades, which carves a few massive chunks out of him. While Atsuya Kusakabe does leap in to absorb some of the blow, Higurama does take a good amount of damage.

Higurama’s dead-pan demeanor and sympathetic past have made him one of the more popular recent additions to Jujutsu Kaisen‘s cast, and his death would undoubtedly upset many fans. With that said, it would also provide Yuji with even more license to unleash his full fury on Sukuna, who has been worn down significantly by Satoru Gojo and Hajime Kashimo.

- This article was updated on December 13th, 2023