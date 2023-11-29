Next One Piece Chapter Countdown – Chapter 1101

Image: Eiichiro Oda / Shueisha / Viz Media / Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Kuma’s mission in Foosha Village will be revealed once the upcoming One Piece Chapter 1101 is released. Kuma’s conversation with Vegapunk was overtaken by Saturn, who forced the former to become a slave to the World Government.

While the former Sorbet King was happy to agree, as this would mean Bonney would be cured, he ended up losing everything. Shortly after, the world received news of a new Warlord of the Sea joining the group, the Android Kuma. Keep reading to learn more about the release date and countdown of One Piece Chapter 1101.

Beware of spoilers below for One Piece.

One Piece Chapter 1101 Release Date and Countdown

Screenshot: Toei Animation

One Piece Chapter 1101 is set to be released this coming Monday, December 11, 2023, at around 1:00 AM JST. The chapter will be first released in Japan and will become available for international fans to read online shortly after.

One Piece Chapter 1101

Release Date Countdown | AOTF Click Here When the Chapter Drops!

The chapter will be available online in English, so fans should not have a problem while reading it. Below, you can find a table containing the times at which the chapter will become available, according to the time zone that you live in.

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (PDT) 07:00 AM Sunday, December 10 Mountain Time (MST) 08:00 AM Sunday, December 10 Central Time (CT) 09:00 AM Sunday, December 10 Eastern Time (EST) 10:00 PM Sunday, December 10 Atlantic Time (AST) 11:00 PM Sunday, December 10 British Summer Time (BST) 03:00 PM Sunday, December 10 Central European Time (CEST) 04:00 PM Sunday, December 10 Moscow (MSK) 06:00 PM Sunday, December 10 Indian Standard Time (IST) 08:30 PM Sunday, December 10 Vietnam and Thailand (ICT) 10:00 PM Sunday, December 10 Philippines (PHT) 11:00 PM Sunday, December 10 Australian Central Time (ACST) 12:30 AM Monday, December 11

Related: Best Anime Like ‘One Piece’

Where to Read One Piece Chapter 1101?

Screenshot: Toei Animation

If you wish to read the continuation of Kuma’s tragic backstory in One Piece Chapter 1101, you can do so via Shueisha’s Manga Plus app and website. You will be able to read the chapter for free during the next three weeks.

Related: Every One Piece Arc and Filler Arc, in Order

Once this time has passed, you will need to pay a small fee to access the entirety of the One Piece manga contained on this platform. Only the first and last three chapters of the manga are available free of charge for fans to enjoy.

Chapter 1100 Recap

Screenshot: Toei Animation

While Kuma and Vegapunk talked about curing Bonney, Elder Saturn used a hidden Transponder Snail to spy on their conversation. The cruel man took this opportunity to force Vegapunk to transform Kuma into a mindless android. The former king was scared but happy about being able to help Bonney.

Kuma and Saturn reached an agreement. The man would become a Warlord of the Sea and have his body transformed into that of an android, only if Bonney was cured and taken to the Sorbet Kingdom. Once the young girl was free from her illness, she was taken away, while her father continued the process of becoming a weapon.

Related: One Piece: What is the One Piece?

A few months later, the world reacted to the news that Kuma, now a Pacifista, would be joining the other Warlords as a replacement for a member who had been defeated by Ace. His new comrades had mixed reactions, with some pondering about why he joined them and others not showing any emotions.

Years later, a teenage Luffy was running around the jungle outside Foosha Village. The boy laughed as he was being chased by an angry tiger. Kuma was seen arriving at the island, although the reason why was not explained. Out of nowhere, the android received a call about a mission given to him by the World Government.

- This article was updated on November 29th, 2023