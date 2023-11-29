One Piece Chapter 1100 Leaks and Spoilers Reveal Deal Between Kuma and Saturn

Image: Eiichiro Oda / Shueisha / Viz Media / Toei Animation / Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

The truth behind Kuma’s status as a Warlord of the Sea will be revealed, according to leaks and spoilers about One Piece Chapter 1100. The flashback of Kuma’s life is still not over, and things seem to be getting worse.

What was supposed to be a peaceful visit to Vegapunk’s lab turned into a hostage situation when Saturn got involved. Left with no other option, Kuma had to agree to the Elder’s demands, giving away his humanity for his daughter’s sake. Now, even Luffy seems to be in danger, with Kuma having arrived at Foosha Village. Keep reading to learn more about the leaks and spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1100.

Beware of spoilers below for One Piece.

One Piece Chapter 1100 Leaks and Spoilers Show Bonney Getting Cured

According to trusted leakers like @OP_SPOILERS2023, the upcoming One Piece Chapter 1100 will continue right after the end of the previous chapter. Kuma and Vegapunk talked about using the former as a test subject in the scientist’s cloning experiment. Woefully, the conversation was being spied on by Saturn, who used this opportunity to turn Kuma into a weapon.

The Elder took Bonney as a hostage, telling her father that they would cure her disease only if he became a mindless cyborg under the control of the World Government. Kuma agreed, but only if Bonney was sent back to the Sorbet Kingdom to prevent her from knowing what happened to her father. For almost a year, the daughter and father became close with Vegapunk and Aokoji, who were tasked with keeping them under surveillance.

Once the procedure was finished, the former King of the Sorbet Kingdom was presented as a member of the Warlords of the Sea. Many characters reacted to the news, most notably his fellow Warlords. Kuma took the place of a disgraced Warlord who was defeated by Ace days before the introduction of the cyborg, although the name of this pirate is not revealed.

Years later, a teenage Luffy can be seen running around the jungle surrounding Foosha Village as he is chased by a tiger. Without an explanation, Kuma is seen arriving at the island, only to be called by a World Government agent who tells him they have a mission for him. Tragically, the mission is not revealed, ending the chapter on a cliffhanger.

One Piece Chapter 1100 Raw Scans Show Bonney and Kuma Bonding

The raw scans for One Piece Chapter 1100 show Kuma and Bonnye enjoying their final moments together, alongside their new friends. It is shocking to see the ruthless Kizaru joining the group, eating pizza, and dancing like Nikka with the individuals who would become his enemies in the future. Nonetheless, these panels show Kuma truly happy for the first time in decades.

Still, most of the chapter focuses on the world’s reaction to Kuma’s addition to the Warlords. Many fan-favorite characters make an appearance once again, like Whitebeard, Ace, and Kobby. As this occurred not long before the beginning of the series, the Warlords look almost the same, with few differences here and there.

Interestingly, we also learn that Kuma’s Jolly Roger was designed by Bonney. This is one of the small details that make this chapter several times more tragic, as this will be one of the last mementos Kuma has of his daughter. Seeing the man smile about being able to save Bonney, despite having to give his free will away, is a genuinely heart-breaking moment.

Unfortunately, this chapter does not serve to progress the story, as it focuses mostly on reactions from other characters. Many fans were disappointed by how short the chapter felt. Nonetheless, the biggest letdown is Dragon, who does not even make a comment after learning that his long-time friend was turned into a weapon for the World Government.

