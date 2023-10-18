Images: Mengo Yokoyari / Doga Kobo / Shueisha, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Fans of Oshi no Ko are eating good once again thanks to the story returning to a more regular basis of installments. It also helps that things have seemingly pivoted away from the more…problematic angles before the hiatus that took up most of the summer. But with the 15 Year Lie production underway and the cast getting into character, it’s becoming genuinely enthralling to see each new chapter. Get ready for the release date of Oshi no Ko Chapter 130 here to find out what’s next!

Oshi no Ko Chapter 130 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

The Oshi no Ko manga chapter 130 is set to release on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. It will be available in the morning for most fans in the West, at 8 AM PT on Manga Plus!! This also confirms there will be no break this week!

For fans worldwide, be sure to check our release schedule to see when OnK Chapter 130 drops for you!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 8:00 AM PST Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver) 9:00 AM MST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 10:00 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 11:00 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 12:00 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 12:00 PM BST UK and Ireland 4:00 PM GMT Europe 5:00 PM CEST Moscow 6:00 PM MSK India 8:30 PM IST Vietnam and Thailand 10:00 PM ICT Philippines 11:00 PM PHT

Oshi no Ko Chapter 130

In Chapter 129, we see Akane and Kana bickering in and out of character, while Taishi Gotanda seeks to immerse Ruby in her role.

RECAP: Oshi no Ko Chapter 129 Spoilers

The leaks this week were spot-on, with the events of the chapter largely revolving around director Gotanda trying to coax Ruby into Ai’s mindset, particularly her repressed emotions. By egging her on and insulting Ai in the guise of saying she would have been “dumber” Ruby fell for the ruse. As you can see, the result was her 2 matching star eyes to go with her dark hair, making her the spitting image of her mother.

Image: Mengo Yokoyari / Shueisha

However, the production continues. The story of the 15 Year Lie movie is only just beginning, with B-Komachi members playing a small part. There are still characters like Hikaru Kamiki who have yet to be shown, and we’re only scratching the surface in terms of how dark this story gets.

- This article was updated on October 18th, 2023