Taishi Gotanda is bringing Ai's personality out through Ruby, so get ready for Chapter 130!

October 18th, 2023
Fans of Oshi no Ko are eating good once again thanks to the story returning to a more regular basis of installments. It also helps that things have seemingly pivoted away from the more…problematic angles before the hiatus that took up most of the summer. But with the 15 Year Lie production underway and the cast getting into character, it’s becoming genuinely enthralling to see each new chapter. Get ready for the release date of Oshi no Ko Chapter 130 here to find out what’s next!

Oshi no Ko Chapter 130 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

The Oshi no Ko manga chapter 130 is set to release on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. It will be available in the morning for most fans in the West, at 8 AM PT on Manga Plus!! This also confirms there will be no break this week!

For fans worldwide, be sure to check our release schedule to see when OnK Chapter 130 drops for you!

Time ZoneRelease Time
Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver)8:00 AM PST
Mountain Time (Calgary, Denver)9:00 AM MST
Central Time (Chicago, Regina)10:00 AM CST
Eastern Time (New York, Toronto)11:00 AM EST
Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton)12:00 PM AST
Brazil (Brasília Time)12:00 PM BST
UK and Ireland4:00 PM GMT
Europe5:00 PM CEST
Moscow6:00 PM MSK
India8:30 PM IST
Vietnam and Thailand10:00 PM ICT
Philippines11:00 PM PHT

Check Here When the Chapter Drops!

In Chapter 129, we see Akane and Kana bickering in and out of character, while Taishi Gotanda seeks to immerse Ruby in her role.

RECAP: Oshi no Ko Chapter 129 Spoilers

The leaks this week were spot-on, with the events of the chapter largely revolving around director Gotanda trying to coax Ruby into Ai’s mindset, particularly her repressed emotions. By egging her on and insulting Ai in the guise of saying she would have been “dumber” Ruby fell for the ruse. As you can see, the result was her 2 matching star eyes to go with her dark hair, making her the spitting image of her mother.

Oshi-no-Ko-Chapter-130-and-Chapter-129-Spoilers
However, the production continues. The story of the 15 Year Lie movie is only just beginning, with B-Komachi members playing a small part. There are still characters like Hikaru Kamiki who have yet to be shown, and we’re only scratching the surface in terms of how dark this story gets.

