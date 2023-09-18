Where Can You Read the Zom 100 Manga Online?

Images: Kotaro Takata / Bug Films, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead is a total treat in both manga and anime form. Its anime adaptation by Bug Films has garnered praise and adoration for its style, animation, lovable characters, and themes of carpe diem philosophy. The series follows Akira Tendo who is set free from a soul-sucking full-time job when the zombie apocalypse happens. While the anime is in its first season, you might be delighted to learn that the manga has been around for years, and is still going on! If you’re wondering where you can read the Zom 100 manga, you’re in luck, as we’re here to help!

Where Can You Read the Zom 100 Manga Digitally Online?

You can read Zom 100 and other Shogakukan properties online on VIZ Manga, a new app and subscription service to go alongside the Shonen Jump subscription! The service was conveniently launched on May 9, 2023, in time for fans to check out hit series like this! Simply follow our link to reach the VIZ Manga Zom 100 portal, where you can read the series for only $1.99 a month!

You’ll have unlimited access to all chapters in the Zom 100 catalog through this option. Additionally, you can read other popular manga using this service like Persona 5, Komi Can’t Communicate, Golgo 13, and so much more. Additionally, you can purchase the manga in individual volumes digitally via Google Play, iBooks, and Kindle.

How Far Ahead Is the Zom 100 Manga Compared to the Anime?

Zom 100 Episode 8 was released on September 18, 2023, with Chapter 58 releasing on the same day. Episode 8 adapts Chapters 12 and 13, so there’s still a fair way to go. The manga is also not over, as Akira still has plenty to complete from his bucket list. But with love in the air, and tons of adventures and lifelong memories to be made, this gang has turned survival into thriving in the apocalypse.

- This article was updated on September 18th, 2023