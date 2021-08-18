Diablo 2: Resurrected Open Beta Starts This Weekend

Diablo 2: Resurrected is almost here, a remaster of the classic 2000 action role-playing hack-and-slash game from Blizzard and will also include the 2001 expansion Lord of Destruction. The new remaster will feature upgrade 3D models with the ability to toggle between the new and legacy visuals. Diablo 2: Resurrected will also support 4K resolution and 7.1 Dolby Surround sound. One really interesting note about the new remaster is that the developers somehow got save files from the original game to work on Diablo 2: Resurrected completely by accident. So if you’re an OG player of the game, you can pick up right from where you left off all of those years ago, assuming you still have the same file.

Starting this weekend, Diablo 2: Resurrected will be available for everyone to try in the new open beta. The open beta has been running for nearly a week now for those that pre-ordered the game or were lucky enough to get a Twitch drop. Both single and multiplayer modes will be available throughout the beta, as well as cross-progression between PC and consoles.

The beta will consist of the first two acts of the game, with players able to choose from five of the seven classes that will be in the full game. These classes are the Amazon, Barbarian, Druid, Paladin, and Sorceress. Unfortunately, any progression made in the beta won’t carry over to the full game when it launches, but there is no level cap during the beta, which will allow players to check out multiple character builds and get a feel for what they want to use in the game once it’s released.

Players will be able to jump into the open beta on August 20 at 1 pm ET/6 pm BST and it will last until August 23 at 1 pm ET/6 pm BST. The beta can be downloaded from Blizzard’s own Battle.net launcher. Diablo 2: Resurrected will be released on September 23, 2021, on PC via Battle.net, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on August 18th, 2021