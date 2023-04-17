Does Dead Island 2 Have Character Creation? Answered

Image: Deep Silver Dambuster Studios Ltd.

Dead Island 2 is set to release in less than two weeks, and zombie apocalypse enthusiasts can barely contain their excitement. One of the many questions plaguing fans is if Dead Island 2 has a character creation mode that will let them bring their post-apocalyptic personas to life. Here’s the answer to whether or not Dead Island 2 has character creation.

Does Dead Island 2 Have Character Creation?

Image: Deep Silver Dambuster Studios Ltd.

Unfortunately for players who were ready to spend hours customizing their in-game avatar, Dead Island 2 does not have a character creation mode. To add insult to injury, there’s also no way to change your outfit or hairstyle, so you’ll have to spend the entire game with a pre-set look.

Rather than allow you to create an original character, Dead Island 2 lets you choose from one of six “Slayers.” Each Slayer has a unique backstory, a colorful personality, and a set of in-game skills that will help them survive the zombie-infested streets of California.

The playable Slayers in Dead Island 2 include the paralympic runner Amy, the self-declared “hustler” Bruno, the street-smart motorcyclist Carla, the punk musician Dani, the suave stunt-double Jacob, and the statuesque firefighter Ryan. Each of these Slayers has two unique Skills that give them an edge against the hordes of undead Californians out for their flesh.

Dead Island 2’s pseudo-character class system is nearly identical to the one featured in the original Dead Island. While Dead Island only featured four characters instead of one, each had unique skills that reflected their backgrounds and personalities.

While players won’t be able to create the apocalypse survivor of their dreams in Dead Island 2, the game will still feature character customization through the Skill Card system. As they level up, players will acquire Skill Cards that grant additional buffs to mobility, endurance, and offense. These cards can be mixed and matched to create more powerful variants of the Slayers’ base abilities, allowing players to forge their Slayer into an even more effective zombie-killing machine.

- This article was updated on April 17th, 2023