Hogwarts Legacy Is Delayed on Last-Gen Consoles, But Fans Only Care About Something Else

Hogwarts Legacy fans who have been awaiting the release of the game on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One have been met with some saddening delay news. There has been a month’s delay and it will now release on May 5, 2023, for those platforms. Some have seen it as the perfect opportunity to start a rallying battle cry to draw attention from the developers about fixing the PC performance of Hogwarts Legacy.

In the comments of the original tweet, you will find a concoction of emotions at play. From disappointment about the delay then warm-hearted support for the developers — to the other section of the comments where PC performance is seemingly all that matters. It is unsurprising that the comment section descended into this because of the sometimes abysmal PC performance that plagues players.

We’re overwhelmed with gratitude for the response to Hogwarts Legacy from fans around the globe. The team is working hard to deliver the best possible experience on all platforms and we need more time to do this. Hogwarts Legacy will launch for PS4 and Xbox One May 5, 2023. pic.twitter.com/UjEIPXDZj2 — Hogwarts Legacy (@HogwartsLegacy) March 6, 2023

The actual delay of the game doesn’t mention about a change in release date for the Nintendo Switch version. This is extremely promising for those who are planning to get the handheld version of the game and take it with them anywhere. Of course, you could always do that with a Steam Deck on PC too if you’re okay with suffering through the potential performance drops.

These performance drops would likely be mainly due to the actual optimization for the PC version by itself so there is hope by fans that this gets fixed in the future. On 17 February there was another patch released for PC and it didn’t cause much of a difference to players — judging from the many comments on the Twitter post. In the patch notes, “Performance and Stability” was listed in the changes, however.

Nevertheless, Hogwarts Legacy is still a gem of a game with incredible dialogue and many Last-Gen console players will be in for a treat when they play it. PC players may have to wait a bit longer before it is baked into a cake with a cherry on top — but that cherry will have been a worthwhile wait.

- This article was updated on March 6th, 2023