Every live-service game comes out with some kind of problem at launch. Whether it’s server stability issues, account log-in errors, and other things, these are things that will be fixed over time with patches and updates. In Modern Warfare 2, players on PS4 and PS5 are currently experiencing freezing. No one likes performance issues in their games, so here are some fixes for it.

How to Fix Modern Warfare 2 Freezing on PS4 and PS5

While there is no exact place to pinpoint why the crashing or freezing is happening, it is recommended to lower the graphical settings that make processing more demanding. Such options include On-Demand Texture Streaming and Post Processing Effects.

Infinity Ward has gone on social media to communicate to players that crashes are more likely to occur when in a party. Try matchmaking solo and with a party to further narrow down how and when your game crashes if this problem applies to you. Still, you may want to mess with the graphics settings.

Next, you always want to make sure your game is up to date. Obviously, if you have even gotten that far to look for a game, it is fully updated. This doesn’t seem to be a server-side issue either, so you can rule out anything related to connection speeds and WLAN.

We're aware of some players experiencing crashes when partied up. Please stay tuned as we investigate the issue. — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) October 28, 2022

A clean delete and reinstallation of the game may also help, but given the file size of MW2, that can take quite a while if your download speeds aren’t the greatest.

There are also several reports of players experiencing a screen-flickering issue that seems to be more prevalent on PC. Whether that has any correlation is still to be determined. As of now, Infinity Ward is keeping players in the loop as they further investigate what’s going on.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on October 28th, 2022