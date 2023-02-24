Is Sons of the Forest a Prequel or Sequel? – Answered

Image: Endnight Games

While the island you find yourself on is rather gorgeous, there are a few secrets that may make your skin crawl in Sons of the Forest. Being dropped on location at Site 2, you’ll need to ensure that you’re using your survival instincts to their fullest to avoid becoming a tasty snack to some of the residents of this land. But, is this a cautionary tale that takes place before The Forest, the 2018 smash hit, or something of a retreading of past mistakes? Let’s jump in and find out if Sons of the Forest is tied to the original game.

Is Sons of the Forest A Sequel to The Forest?

While the location may be new, alongside the protagonist, this is a direct sequel to the original The Forest game, meaning that there may be some easter eggs in store for those that spent hours exploring Site 1. While working through the original game, players were shocked to find that Site 2 was a real place, and now they’ll have the chance to explore it in its full glory.

With this direct carryover from the previous entry in the franchise, veterans will at least have a basic plan of what to do while they are in this world. However, with the addition of new items, such as GPS Locators, players will have to take the time to learn some of the basics all over again. This time around, though, they’ll also need to ensure that they’re not looking like a snack, as there are plenty of folks ready for a fresh meal.

While survival may be the key factor of Sons of the Forest, making sure that you know how to craft some of the basic necessities in life is rather important, as well. The little things in life, such as where to find guns, how to make armor, you know, the little things. It’s a brutal time out here on Site 2, so things like a bed may need to take a seat before your standard survival gear.

- This article was updated on February 24th, 2023