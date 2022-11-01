New Iron Man Game From Marvel and EA is Coming, Among More

An Iron Man single-player game is in development at EA Motive.

Marvel fans have been enjoying plenty of content thanks to the continued strong output by the MCU, but the comics giant’s video game presence has also sharply improved over the past few years. With hits like 2018’s Spider-Man and Miles Morales in 2020, along with Iron Man VR and the excellent Guardians of the Galaxy, it seems numerous studios are ramping up their output lately. One of the biggest publishers around is looking to leave a distinct imprint for the iconic characters, as EA appears to have Iron Man and other characters soon to star in brand-new playable adventures.

Iron Man Is the First of a 3-Game Deal for EA

Leaks and rumors have been afoot for a while about new Marvel games coming from EA, but they appear to be true — Iron Man will be the first of 3 games to be published by EA Motive as part of a new deal and will be a single-player action-adventure game. Given how EA has treated single-player experiences for properties bearing huge fandoms like Star Wars lately (more than can be said about their multiplayer games) this could be a very exciting time to be a Marvel fan.

Will There Be a Black Panther EA Game, or Others?

Black Panther, is another rumored character to get an EA treatment, but is it true?

While it appears unclear whether EA will make the other 2 games focused on Iron Man, or whether this lends any credence to the earlier rumors about a Black Panther game in development, anything is possible. However, with Skydance New Media’s Captain America and Black Panther game, this appears to be in doubt. EA Motive is known for its polish and is currently working on the Dead Space remake, so there’s plenty to be excited about coming from this developer.

Another thing that should excite Marvel fans is the prospect of a potential shared universe between these 3 EA games. While it’s unreasonable to expect all of the current Marvel games like the Insomniac Spider-Man and Wolverine games to connect to these, it’s fun to speculate whether they’ll be connected in any way. There has not been a release date or window given by the developers, yet.

- This article was updated on October 31st, 2022