Nintendo’s Indie World Showcase Where to Watch and Start Time

has just today announced a new “Indie World” digital showcase, coming tomorrow, August 11th.

Nintendo’s Indie World showcase will last around 20 minutes and will be streamed live on Nintendo’s official website, and their YouTube channel. The event will start at 9 AM PT and at 12 PM ET.

A new #IndieWorld Showcase arrives on Aug. 11 at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET! Tune in for roughly 20 minutes of information on upcoming indie games heading to #NintendoSwitch. Watch live here: https://t.co/hDrAmAABvI pic.twitter.com/MdxUruKrcL — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 10, 2021

The event will of course focus only on indie games that are coming to Nintendo fairly soon, although it is still unknown whether there will be any new game announcements or simply new trailers of already known games.

This is Nintendo’s first showcase since its E3 event that took place in June. During that event, we had our first look at highly-anticipated titles such as Metroid Dread, Advance Wars remake, and of course the new Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2.

It is also worth mentioning that during the last Indie World showcase that took place last April, a number of new games were announced such as OlliOlli World, Last Stop, and a brand new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game. This might be indicative of what we might expect from tomorrow’s event.

While you wait in anticipation for the new Indie World event, it might interest you the news of existing beloved games that are now coming over to the Nintendo Switch such as LEGO Marvel Super Heroes and Darksiders III.