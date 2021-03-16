Pokémon GO Voltorb Spotlight Hour Starts Soon

Today is a big day for Pokémon GO players with Voltorb Spotlight Hour just a few hours away, depending on your time zone. Along with this comes the launch of the Charge Up! event, which is focused on Electric-type Pokémon. The two aren’t a coincidence and each offers something special for players who do the most to take advantage. So here’s all you need to know about Voltorb Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO.

Voltorb Spotlight Hour Details

Voltorb Spotlight Hour will begin at 6pm on Tuesday, March 16th. This is time zone specific, so it has already started in some parts of the world and is rolling out each new hour. When it kicks off there are two things you’ll be able to enjoy

Voltorb Spotlight Hour Bonuses

Increased Voltorb spawns Chance to be shiny

Double Catch Stardust

Double catch Stardust is a huge bonus for hardcore, competitive Pokémon GO players. If you have any of the catching devices and can go for a walk you can end up with thousands of Stardust by the end of the hour. Of course, for shiny hunters it’s a great chance to find and catch Shiny Voltorb. Though the shiny odds aren’t boosted, with so many spawning this is a great time to find one. But more importantly for some, this is a good opportunity to finish up the Charge Up! event’s Timed and Field Research tasks.

Charge Up for Voltorb Spotlight Hour

Voltorb Spotlight Hour hits just as the Charge Up! event begins, focusing players on catching Electric-type Pokémon. So this is a great chance to finish up the Timed Research, which has a lot of tasks for catching or evolving Electric characters (see the link for all tasks and rewards). There’s also some Field Research tasks that have you seeking out Electric-type Pokémon like Voltorb, so if you get any before 6pm on Tuesday you should be able to complete them during the Spotlight Hour.

So if you’re looking for more Stardust, a Shiny Voltorb, or want to complete the Charge Up! Research just watch the clock. Voltorb Spotlight Hour should be just around the corner for most Pokémon GO players.