Roblox May Be Coming To PlayStation Sooner Than We Think

If you’re a Roblox fan and a console gamer, you may be upset that this particular platform is still not available to download on the PlayStation family of consoles. However, it seems that this may change in the very near future, due to a few lines of code added to the Roblox system. Let’s jump in and find out if there are any details, and what other systems that Roblox may be coming to soon!

PlayStation May Soon See Roblox On The PlayStation Store

Roblox: We can neither confirm nor deny we're coming to PlayStation

Also Roblox: pic.twitter.com/AWzEKDscJQ — Jullian🦭 (@JullianRBLX) March 9, 2023

As can be seen in some of the scripts for the page, it seems that hints leading to the imminent release of Roblox on the PlayStation family of consoles are hiding in plain sight. Alongside this news, it seems that Roblox may also be heading to the Oculus Quest family of headsets, which means that young and older gamers could have the chance to experience their favorite titles, such as Reaper 2, in VR.

While the platform has been available on the Xbox family of consoles for many years, it is exciting to see that PlayStation users and VR fanatics may finally have the chance to jump into the countless experiences that Roblox has to offer. While it would be excellent to see the move onto the Nintendo Switch in the near future, they may need to hold on for just a little while longer.

With some of the recent moves, including some options to increase Age Restrictions for specific experiences, it seems that Roblox could be the perfect fit on these consoles. While the player base continues to grow, it never hurts to open up the platform for all gamers, no matter where they like to play. Just make sure you’re ready to add some Robux to your account if you’re a first-time player, to create the best Robloxian around.

