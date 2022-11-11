These Weapons Are Considered the Most “Broken” and “OP” in Modern Warfare 2, According to Players

Ah, yes. The meta has finally been defined in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2. It was only a matter of time until players finally found out what the most powerful weapons are. Note that the meta does heavily correlate with what is the most annoying to fight against. This doesn’t mean that you’re going to be outright better than people who can land shots easier, this is more to show what weapons are more consistent in all levels of play.

The Best “Broken” and “OP” Weapons Currently in Modern Warfare 2

The following weapons are some of the best in the game and may receive nerfs down the line in future patches.

Kastov-74u

By now, you have definitely been killed by this gun more than a dozen times. The AK 74 variant in MW2 is no joke. It takes only three body shots to get a kill with it. The gun fires fast and has very little vertical recoil without any attachments.

No wonder why this gun requires you to level up the Kastov 762 and the 545 just to get it. Not to mention, the 545 is one of the weaker guns of the game, so you know people earned this just to rack up kill streaks.

SP-R 208

This weapon should be called the One Hitter Quitter for how many bodies it claims. One shot, one kill is all you need. The SP-R 208 is the 2022 equivalent of the Intervention from Modern Warfare 2 from 2009. You can achieve consistent kills without even aiming for the head. The even crazier part is that this gun isn’t even a sniper!

Riot Shield

Riot Shields are typically at the forefront of many heated discussions in Call of Duty games. You’re called all sorts of mean things for using it because it doesn’t abide by typical CoD standards of running, gunning, and camping. This allows you to move head-first into enemy fire and still somehow get a cheeky kill.

In one-life modes like Search and Destroy, using a Riot Shield will have people scrambling to use more explosives or switch to them as well. Direct counterplay usually results in people switching their loadouts just to deal with you. As much as it’s hilarious, it’s equally frustrating to go against them.

Lachmann-556

While it doesn’t have as much stopping power as the Kastov-74u, what this gun does have is near-perfect accuracy and virtually no recoil. It takes roughly four body shots to kill someone, but the precision makes it possibly more deadly than every other assault rifle.

You can quite literally put your favorite optic on the gun and rack up tons of kills. This is also one of the easier guns to get a Gold Camo on just from its overall ease of use.

Lockwood 300

If you’re old enough to remember the Ranger shotgun from 2009, the Lockwood 300 is that. While you can’t use akimbo, it’s an absolute monster right now compared to the other shotguns in MW2. It’s the perfect close-quarters camping weapon, especially in objective-based game modes like Headquarters, Hardpoint, and Search.

Its base form is fine, but if you can increase the range and decrease its spread, the gun becomes a problem. In no time, you’ll have people on the other team rage-quitting and trash-talking you.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 11th, 2022