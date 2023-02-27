This Pokémon DLC Leak May Have Just Confirmed a New Switch Model for 2023

Image: The Pokémon Company

During the Pokemon Presents, Game Freak confirmed that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will be receiving two DLCs this year, alongside some details about each. The information announced during the presentation lined-up almost perfectly with a leak from 4Chan (via Centro Leaks) that also suggested that new Nintendo Switch models would be releasing alongside DLC 2 in Winter of this year.

While 4Chan is typically a hotbed of fake leaks, this one was posted by someone supposedly working at a support studio helping on the DLC. It was posted on Friday February 24, several days before the Pokemon Presents actually aired. The poster included a few details about the upcoming DLC for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, including the “theme” of each DLC. At the end of the post they wrote, “We are working on a graphics enhancement patch for the new Nintendo Switch models that will be released alongside DLC2.”

DLC 2 has been slated for Winter 2023, so it seems as though a new model of the Switch will release at the same time. The exact wording leaves room for it to either be a Nintendo Switch Pro or a Nintendo Switch successor, but either way, it would need to be a substantial upgrade in hardware to require a graphics enhancement patch.

The poster also knew about the two new Paradox Pokémon being added as special Tera raids, Iron Leaves and Walking Wake, including the base Pokémon for each, as well as the types of each Pokémon. Other details like clothing being a reward for pre-ordering the DLC and the blue turtle legendary shown during the presentations were also included.

While most 4Chan leaks should be ignored, everything that can be verified at this point that was included in the post has turned out to be accurate, so there is a decent chance that Nintendo is currently planning on releasing new Nintendo Switch hardware sometime at the end of this year.

