Warzone 2.0 Developers Keep Nerfing These Weapons

Warzone 2.0 has suffered some changes and additions with the new season that launched in early February. The initial patch nerfed a couple of meta weapons, but the nerfs did not stop players from choosing them. Many Warzone 2.0 players still had them in their custom loadouts, but recently the developers nerfed them again, making them a bit less effective at their respective ranges.

On February 24, Warzone 2.0 received a new update with many bug fixes and tweaks to a few weapons. According to the patch notes, the RPK and Fennec 45 received another nerf. This is the second time these weapons received a nerf, making them less effective comparing them to other options. The RPK will deal less damage at ranges and has more vertical and horizontal recoil, making it harder to control when players need to be more accurate at long ranges.

🚩 We've just released an update with Weapon and Attachment adjustments and Bug Fixes.



Read the full Season 02 Patch Notes here: https://t.co/W89IlMvIcP — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) February 24, 2023

The Fennec 45 will also deal less damage at far ranges, besides the reduced damage to armored enemies taking two additional bullets to break three armor. Luckily the developers did not make the Fennec 45’s recoil worse. The weapon has a fast rate of fire, so controlling it can be a challenge when players do not pull their fingers off the trigger. Two more bullets to break the enemy’s armor may seem like a meaningful change, but the Fennec 45’s rate of fire can handle that with no problem.

The Fennec 45 and RPK have been the meta since Warzone 2.0 launched, and with these nerfs, this could change. They also brought some nerfs to weapons like the Kastov 762 and TAQ V, strong contenders when players need to down enemies at medium to long ranges. The SO-14 and Lachmann 762 received some buffs, improving their movement speed and much more, so do not be surprised if your favorite streamer starts to use these two weapons.

The TAQ V was another top-tier option by many competitive players, but the RPK took the spotlight for a while, and it has not come off since it became the game’s meta. Weapons like the SPX-80, Lachmann 556, and even the VEL 46 are being equipped by many players, so you should consider trying any of those weapons. They may surprise you.

Warzone 2.0 is far from perfect, but these small updates full of bug fixes and balance changes can make a noticeable difference in the game.

- This article was updated on February 27th, 2023