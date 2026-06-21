‘We have two criminal presidents’: Sen. Cory Booker says people should be ‘very worried’ about Trump and Netanyahu over Middle East conflict

Senator Cory Booker is raising serious alarms regarding the current state of international diplomacy, specifically targeting the roles of President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, NBC News reported. During his appearance on Meet the Press, Booker expressed his belief that citizens should be very worried about these two leaders.

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He argued that their actions are actively upending viable pathways to peace in the Middle East at a time when fragile ceasefire negotiations between the United States and Iran are taking place in Switzerland. The Senator did not mince words when discussing the credibility of these figures. When he was asked if he viewed Israel as a reliable partner in the ongoing negotiations with Iran, he pivoted to a harsh critique of the leadership in both nations.

He stated, “Between Israel and America, we have two criminal presidents,” while highlighting the conviction of the President and the corruption trial currently facing the Israeli Prime Minister. He further characterized them as failed world leaders and explicitly noted that he cannot wait until they are off the world stage.

This tension arrives at a critical juncture for international relations

Recent reports from United States spy agencies suggest that Israel might take further steps to disrupt the ongoing talks with Iran. These discussions are happening against a backdrop of significant instability, as the situation escalated just days after the White House announced that the United States had signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the war. The complexity of the region was further underscored on Saturday when Iran declared that the Strait of Hormuz is closed once again, a move attributed to Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon.

The memorandum of understanding currently under discussion includes several key provisions, one of which stipulates that the Strait of Hormuz must remain toll-free for 60 days. To facilitate these high-stakes conversations, Vice President JD Vance arrived in Switzerland earlier on Sunday to engage directly with Iranian officials.

"Let’s be clear. I do not support this deal that [President Trump] made, which was an abject surrender. This is a guy who said he was a great negotiator, but right now Iran has billions and billions of dollars of benefits. It’s almost as if American dollars, American resources,… pic.twitter.com/l9rIyuvl72 — StudiGo (@StudiGo_LLC) June 21, 2026

The delegation involved in these discussions is quite extensive, including special envoy Steve Witkoff and the President’s son-in-law Jared Kushner. They are meeting with an Iranian delegation, with additional mediation support provided by representatives from Qatar and Pakistan. These talks are intended to map out a path forward on several contentious issues, most notably the status of Iran’s nuclear program.

Vice President Vance offered a more optimistic outlook on the proceedings during his own comments on Sunday. He noted that there was “great progress over the last couple of days in ensuring that the ceasefire holds in Lebanon.”

Vance emphasized that the United States, alongside Israel, Pakistan, and Qatar, is collectively working toward regional peace. He acknowledged that there will naturally be disagreements about the specific methods used to achieve these goals, but he stated, “I actually feel great about where we are in Lebanon. There’s still some additional wood to chop, but we’re going to keep on working at it.”

When the conversation turned to whether the President deserved credit for his efforts to end the conflict rather than escalate it, Senator Booker pushed back hard. He compared the current administration’s actions to the behavior of an arsonist, saying, “That’s like giving somebody credit for — literally an arsonist starting a fire and getting credit for running out of the burning building.” He went on to argue that the President has led the nation into a disaster, claiming that the United States has surrendered its power and capitulated to the enemy, leaving the country open to mockery.

The White House has defended its record in the face of these criticisms. Spokeswoman Olivia Wales issued a statement asserting that the United States has “brokered an excellent, performance-based MOU that advances the interests of the United States by ending the fighting, reopening the Strait of Hormuz to significantly lower energy prices, and forcing Iran to commit to abandon its nuclear ambitions.”

Meanwhile, the President weighed in on the situation through a post on Truth Social on Sunday. He issued a warning to Iran, stating that “Iran must immediately stop their highly paid PROXIES in Lebanon from causing trouble,” which appeared to be a reference to Hezbollah. He continued, “If they don’t, we’ll hit Iran very hard again, just like we did last week, only harder!!!”

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