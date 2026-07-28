Fisherman who filmed himself wrestling protected sharks now faces charges for lying to Washington investigators

A Tacoma, Washington man is facing multiple charges after posting videos of himself catching and handling protected shark species, according to Dexerto. 27-year-old Connor Seifert allegedly filmed himself catching sixgill and sevengill sharks in Seattle’s Puget Sound. Investigators say he wrestled the animals after pulling them from the water, which quickly drew the attention of state wildlife officials.

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The Washington Fish and Wildlife Department said it spent months investigating Seifert before arresting him on July 23. Officials said the case was largely built from his own social media posts. They received 14 separate complaints about his actions. Many included photos and videos that allegedly showed him catching and handling protected sixgill and sevengill sharks.

According to investigators, some of the footage showed Seifert holding the sharks’ mouths open after bringing them ashore. Authorities say that practice can interfere with a shark’s ability to breathe and may also affect breeding. Wildlife officials also described one incident in which Seifert and friends allegedly dragged a sixgill shark out of the water for a photo before releasing it back into Puget Sound.

Posting it online turned out to be the biggest mistake

Seifert has been charged with nine counts of unlawful recreational fishing in the second degree. Each count is a misdemeanor. He also faces one gross misdemeanor charge of making a false or misleading statement to a public servant.

Each misdemeanor charge carries a possible penalty of up to $1,000 and up to 90 days in jail. The gross misdemeanor charge carries a possible fine of up to $5,000 and up to one year in jail. If he received the maximum sentence on every count, Seifert could face more than three years behind bars.

Court records show Seifert has pleaded not guilty to all charges. He is scheduled to return to court in August. As the case is still ongoing, the allegations have not been proven in court. A judge or jury will ultimately decide whether he is guilty or innocent on each charge.

According to investigators, Seifert’s own social media posts became a central part of the case against him. Wildlife officials said the photos and videos they received helped document the alleged handling of protected sharks and supported the charges filed in the investigation.

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