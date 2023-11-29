Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 10 Release Date, Time, and Countdown

Screenshot: LIDENFILMS

Will Takemichi keep fighting despite his life being in danger during Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 10? After being cornered by the Haitani brothers, Angry let out the hidden strength he was holding inside all along.

In a matter of seconds, most Tenjiku members were taken out of commission, leaving only Kakucho, Izana, Hanma, and Kisaki. Desperate to win, Kakucho got back up again, holding a knife and ready to kill his old allies. Kakucho stopped him, but he was still Toman’s enemy, so after that, he went on to beat Takemichi to a pulp. Keep reading to learn more about the release of Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 10.

Beware of spoilers below for Tokyo Revengers.

Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 10 Release Details and Countdown

Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 10 is set to be released this coming Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at around 3:00 AM JST. The episode will be broadcast through Japanese TV networks and will be released online for fans to stream shortly after.

Tokyo Revengers Season 3

Episode 10 Release

The release date of the English Dub version of the episode has yet to be confirmed, but it is expected to be sometime around Spring 2024. Below, you can find a table containing the times at which the episode will become available, according to the time zone that you live in.

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (PDT) 10:00 AM Tuesday, December 5 Mountain Time (MST) 11:00 AM Tuesday, December 5 Central Time (CT) 12:00 PM Tuesday, December 5 Eastern Time (EST) 01:00 PM Tuesday, December 5 Atlantic Time (AST) 02:00 PM Tuesday, December 5 British Summer Time (BST) 6:00 PM Tuesday, December 5 Central European Time (CEST) 7:00 PM Tuesday, December 5 Moscow (MSK) 8:00 PM Tuesday, December 5 Indian Standard Time (IST) 11:30 PM Tuesday, December 5 Vietnam and Thailand (ICT) 01:00 AM Wednesday, December 6 Philippines (PHT) 02:00 AM Wednesday, December 6 Australian Central Time (ACST) 03:30 AM Wednesday, December 6

Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 10 Streaming Details

If you wish to see what Takemichi will do against Tenjiku in Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 10, you can do so via Disney+. The episode will be released with English Subtitles, so fans should have no issues while watching it.

It is important to remember that Disney+ requires users to pay a small fee before granting them access to its catalog. Once you have paid, you will be able to stream all previous episodes of Tokyo Revengers Season 3, as well as all episodes of the previous season.

Episode 9 Recap

Angry and Hakkai tried their best to defeat the Haitani brothers, but the duo was utterly defeated. The former’s left leg and right arms were broken, so he could do nothing as his opponents continued beating Hakkai nearly to death. Without warning, Angry began crying, which according to his brother Smiley, turned the usually gentle boy into a heartless monster.

Despite his injuries, Angry got up and began walking toward the Haitani brothers. The siblings tried to stop him, but he got rid of them with a single punch each. The other Heavenly Kings tried to help, but they were swiftly knocked out as well. Mucho mocked his former friend, but he was also quickly overpowered by Angry.

With no other option left, Mucho took out a knife and tried to stab Angry, but he was stopped by Kakucho. Takemichi thanked the other boy, but Kakucho reminded him that he was still Toman’s enemy. To prove his point, he began attacking all other members of the Tokyo Manji Gang, leaving only Takemichi standing.

Our hero tried to take his former friend down, but Kakucho proved to be several times stronger and beat Takemichi to a bloody pulp. Hanagaki refused to go down, claiming he would be the one to stop Izana and Kisaki. Seeing that Kakucho was not so ruthless as to kill his old friend, the villainous Kisaki took out a gun and pointed it at Takemichi, asking him if he was willing to die for his goals.

