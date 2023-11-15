Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 8: Release Date and Time

Screenshot: LIDENFILMS

Toman’s war against Izana and his Tenjiku gang will continue once Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 8 is released. When Mikey and the Tokyo Manji Gang failed to appear at the designated spot, Izana assumed that he had already won.

The young delinquent began talking about his plans for the future, relishing the fact that he could take his time destroying Mikey. Without warning, the members of Toman arrived, led by Takemichi and Chifuyu. Keep reading to learn more about the release date and time of Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 8.

Beware of spoilers below for Tokyo Revengers.

Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 8 Release Details

Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 8 is set to be released this coming Wednesday, November 23, 2023, at around 3:00 AM JST. The episode will be first aired through Japanese TV networks and will be released to international audiences a few hours later. Below, you can find a table containing the times at which the episode will be released according to the time zone you live in.

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (PDT) 10:00 AM Tuesday, November 22 Mountain Time (MST) 11:00 AM Tuesday, November 22 Central Time (CT) 12:00 PM Tuesday, November 22 Eastern Time (EST) 01:00 PM Tuesday, November 22 Atlantic Time (AST) 02:00 PM Tuesday, November 22 British Summer Time (BST) 6:00 PM Tuesday, November 22 Central European Time (CEST) 7:00 PM Tuesday, November 22 Moscow (MSK) 8:00 PM Tuesday, November 22 Indian Standard Time (IST) 11:30 PM Tuesday, November 22 Vietnam and Thailand (ICT) 01:00 AM Wednesday, November 23 Philippines (PHT) 02:00 AM Wednesday, November 23 Australian Central Time (ACST) 03:30 AM Wednesday, November 23

Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 8 Streaming Details

If you wish to see the exciting continuation of the battle between Toman and Tenjiku once Tokyo Revengers Season 3 Episode 8 is released, you can do so via Disney+. The platform will release the episode with English Subtitles, so you will have no issues watching it. The English Dub has yet to be announced, but it is expected to be released in 2024.

Fans need to remember that Disney+ requires them to pay a monthly fee before being able to access its content. Once you have paid, you will be able to stream not only the episodes of the third season of Tokyo Revengers but also the entirety of the previous season.

Episode 7 Recap

Izana was pleased about having slowly incapacitated the members of the Tokyo Manji Gang. The young delinquent was prepared for Tenjiku to leave behind the street fights and focus on becoming the most powerful underground organization in Japan. Kakucho was not pleased with the actions his comrades had taken but remained loyal to Izana all the same.

As the Tenjiku gang celebrated their victory, Takemichi and his friends arrived at the pier, ready for the imminent battle. Despite being completely outnumbered, the Tokyo Manji Gang members remained calm and determined to beat their opponents. The battle commenced, with Toman quickly gaining the upper hand.

Izana mocked his fallen comrades, going as far as to step on the head of Shoji for having been beaten early in the fight. The captains and generals of both organizations began fighting each other, with Takemichi focusing on Kakucho. Izana, who decided to join the fight, defeated Hayashi with a single kick, shocking almost everyone.

Inupi decided to fight against Mucho, claiming that he would never forgive him for betraying Toman and taking Koko away. Much to Inupi’s surprise, Kokonoi decided to attack him, claiming that he was a part of Tenjiku now. As they fought, Inupi angered Koko by stating that he should let go of Akane and stop thinking of him as a replacement for her.

