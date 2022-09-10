Assassin’s Creed Roadmap Breakdown | Everything Coming to the Assassin’s Creed Franchise

It is a great time to be an Assassin’s Creed fan. With the recent Ubisoft Forward event, we’ve learned that there are four new Assassin’s Creed games currently in development, a new Netflix tv series, and the last chapter for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. With so much to get to, let’s dive into the new Assassin’s Creed roadmap for 2022, 2023, and 2024.

All Assassin’s Creed Games in Development

We now know that there are four new Assassin’s Creed games in development. But first, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will receive a new, free quest story arc called The Last Chapter. It will tie off some of the bigger story arcs that have been weaved throughout Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla.

We are also set to get an Assassin’s Creed tv series from Netflix, Ubisoft Film and Television, and Jeb Stuart who wrote episodes for Vikings: Valhalla. We don’t know when this will come or what period of time it will center in, but we do know quite a bit about the new Assassin’s Creed games.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

The first new Assassin’s Creed game we are getting is called Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be set in Baghdad and you’ll play as Basim, the ally you make at the beginning of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

The game is believed to play closer to how the original Assassin’s Creed games played—more action/adventure, less open-world, more narrative story, less side quests. We can expect Assassin’s Creed Mirage to release around Spring/Summer 2023.

Assassin’s Creed: Codename Jade

The next new Assassin’s Creed game is called Assassin’s Creed: Codename Jade which will be a mobile entry set in Ancient China. In Assassin’s Creed: Codename Jade, for the first time ever, you will be able to create your own assassin character. You’ll be able to parkour around the Great Wall of China, sneak through crowded cities, and explore Ancient China all from your mobile device.

Assassin’s Creed: Codename Red

The third huge game announced is Assassin’s Creed: Codename Red which is going to be set in feudal Japan. Assassin’s Creed: Codename Red will finally bring fans to feudal Japan to live out their shinobi dreams. Assassins and ninjas go hand in hand, and players will finally get to experience it in Assassin’s Creed: Codename Red.

Assassin’s Creed: Codename Red is going to be similar to Origins, Odyssey, and Valhalla, which is to say that it will be an open-world RPG. We can expect to play Assassin’s Creed: Codename Red sometime in 2024. Stay tuned for the official release date.

Assassin’s Creed: Codename Hexe

Last but certainly not least, we got a teaser for Assassin’s Creed: Codename Hexe. All we got for this entry was a small teaser of the Assassin’s Creed symbol created from twigs and twine and a nighttime woodland setting. Whether Assassin’s Creed: Codename Hexe will be set in New Orleans with voodoo at its core or be a thematic adventure that features a vampire assassin hunting in the night, we aren’t sure but we are excited.

Assassin’s Creed: Infinity

As a final bonus round, Assassin’s Creed: Infinity was announced. We learned today that Assassin’s Creed: Infinity is not a game, but a gateway for all players to access Assassin’s Creed games. Functioning like a personal Animus, Assassin’s Creed: Infinity will eventually feature a standalone multiplayer experience with other online players.

We know that Assassin’s Creed: Codename Red and Codename Hexe will be included in Assassin’s Creed: Infinity. Not much else was revealed about Assassin’s Creed: Infinity, but we will keep you up to date when we learn more.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is set to come out in Spring/Summer 2023 and Assassin’s Creed: Codename Red is predicted to release in 2024.