Fall Guys Season 2 Details | Start Date, Battle Pass, Theme, Courses, and More

After an amazing first season, Mediatonic is all set to release Fall Guys Season 2. Initially slated for an August launch, the new season was delayed for a short period of time. However, according to a current blog post on the official website, Fall Guys Season 2 will commence on Sept. 15, 2022. This will be the second season after the game was made available to everyone free of cost.

Since it’s a new season, there are bound to be new stages, a new theme and a brand new season pass as well. So here’s a quick rundown of everything we know about the new season in Fall Guys.

Everything we know about Fall Guys Season 2

The new season for Fall Guys is set to go live on Sept. 15. Once the new season hits, you will be able to access all the new content that makes it into the game. From what we’ve seen in the blog post, Fall Guys will be blasting off into outer space!

To start things off, you will be greeted with a Launch Event that is scheduled for Sept. 15 itself. The event will go live once the new season commences. As a part of this event, you will be tasked with rebuilding the Fall Guys satellite. There is some sort of scoring system involved with this event as well. For every score milestone you hit, you will receive rewards, as listed below!

Space Bean Nickname – 200 Points

200 Kudos – 300 Points

Satellite Explorer Nameplate – 500 Points

Space Icons Pattern – 800 Points

Satellite Backpack – 1000 Points

Make some SPACE in your diaries, because our new season launches 🪐 15th September 🪐 👓 Read more: https://t.co/JIwzvmQEX7 pic.twitter.com/Q4ufSBeqeU — Fall Guys… FREE FOR ALL! 👑 (@FallGuysGame) September 12, 2022

Since the season has a space theme to it, all skins and cosmetics in this season will be space-themed as well. Not only that, the maps for Fall Guys Season 2 are space-themed as well. For now, we’ve just received a small glimpse of all the maps that are set to go live. More maps might be added in the future, but that’s just speculation. Here are the rounds that you will come across in the game:

Tiptoe Finale: Four squads will battle it out to reach the crown in the middle of the arena. The first to reach the crown wins! Starchart: Bump the buttons to reveal the path. Might sound easy but it isn’t. These paths are mostly invisible so, you need to breathe hard and jump, and hope that there’s a platform beneath you. Pixel Painters: Hop on tiles to make the correct pattern. This mode might have something to do with constellations because the blog post vaguely mentions the word, horoscopes. Cosmic Highway: A very simple Fall Guys mode. You need to hop onto moving platforms till you make it to the end. Hyperdrive Heroes: Keep your feet firmly planted on that hoverboard. This board moves in circles, but the obstacles keep changing. So keep your eyes on the board, and time that jump right. Hex-a-terrestrial: Make your way through floating platforms, in the correct order. Space Race: A simple gauntlet, but in outer space! Frantic Factory: This is just 1v1 Button Bashers, but with more people. Oh, and it’s free for all too.

These are some of the rounds that you’ll be seeing in Fall Guys Season 2. Other than that, there’s a brand new season pass and many new obstacles that make their way to the Blunderdome. So grab your space suits, and get ready for liftoff!

Fall Guys is free to play now on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series consoles, Nintendo Switch, and PC.