SpongeBob x Fall Guys Crossover Leaked With Patrick, Squidward, and More Skins

There’s no denying that Fall Guys has had some pretty iconic crossovers regarding skins. Players will have seen the likes of Hatsune Miku, Alien, and Pusheen since the game became free to play across every platform, so it’s tough to determine which characters the next crossover will involve. But, as the current season comes to a close, Beans should be preparing their Battle Pass for the next, and luckily with some leaks currently circulating on Twitter, there’s no need to sit back and speculate who might be included in the next set of rewards. Additionally, the season’s general theme has been heavily hinted toward alongside the skins.

Here's a look at the Season 3 Season Pass in-game! Credit me, @FGPancake, and @KrxnkyFG if used <3#FallGuys pic.twitter.com/8ZIy8Y8eRH — 🪐 Bean Bot // Fall Guys News 🚀 (@FGLeaksAndInfo) October 20, 2022

According to multiple Fall Guys leakers, the next Battle Pass will contain various popular characters, with the largest emphasis on a nautical theme and a selection of Spongebob characters. Within the Battle Pass, players can get their hands on skins resembling a shark, anglerfish, blobfish, Cthulhu, an old-school captain, Spongebob, and a Seagull. However, the main focus is on the two skins toward the front of the pack, which closely resemble Ultraman from the Ultra Series and Dragonborn from Skyrim. These two skins may not correlate to the rest of the release, but they follow suit in previous Battle Passes, which tend to have two lead skins entirely unrelated to the rest.

However, much like previous Battle Passes, if the leaks are accurate, players should expect to work for their skins, especially the coveted Spongebob. While it’s suspected that the Cthulhu skin will be an instant unlock to any Battle Pass holder, the other skins will be scattered throughout the Pass, potentially separated into a top and a bottom, so if you are looking to complete the collection as fast as possible, then you’ll want to spend a lot of time within the game. But as far as a new Battle Pass goes, a new set of rounds and Season theme is a given.

SPONGEBOB X FALL GUYS COSMETICS! 👀🌊 – Set sail for an undersea adventure with this Patrick and Sandy bundle! – Protect the secret formula with this Squidward and Mr. Krabs bundle! pic.twitter.com/JNLEC8hH20 — 👑 Krxnky – Fall Guys Leaks (@KrxnkyFG) October 25, 2022

To coincide with these popular cartoon characters, alongside the other nautical creatures featured within the pack, such as the Blobfish and Cthulhu, the next season of Fall Guys is assumed to follow the underwater theme. Additionally, outside of the Battle Pass, players can purchase more Spongebob Squarepants-themed skins, with Mr. Krabbs and Squidward coming in a set alongside a Mr. Krabbs-themed banner and a gesture that is yet to be shown. Sandy and Patrick also come as a pair alongside a banner featuring Spongebob’s iconic pineapple house and a Bikini Bottom-inspired flower skin pattern.

But there are still a few months left of the current Battle Pass if you are worried about not finishing it in time. So while Space was a fun adventure, it’s a very exciting time for the Beans to return to Earth with what’s in store.

- This article was updated on October 25th, 2022