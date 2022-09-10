What is Assassin’s Creed Infinity and How Does It Connect Future Games? Explained

From the Ubisoft Forward, we learned a lot about Assassin’s Creed: Infinity. And while four new Assassin’s Creed games were announced alongside it, including Assassin’s Creed: Codename Red, Assassin’s Creed Infinity is going to push the franchise further into the future. Here is everything we know about Assassin’s Creed Infinity.

What is Assassin’s Creed Infinity?

Based on the small teaser we got at Ubisoft Forward, Assassin’s Creed Infinity isn’t a game. It is more like a gateway to all future Assassin’s Creed games. Described as a personal Animus, Assassin’s Creed Infinity looks to create a space for you to access Assassin’s Creed games and connect with other online players.

Plans for a standalone multiplayer experience are in the works for Assassin’s Creed Infinity. Whether we get a social hub or a full-on assassination multiplayer experience like we had in AC II, we will have to wait and see.

We do know that Assassin’s Creed Infinity looks to be a place where future AC titles will blend and mesh together, similar to the Valhalla and Odyssey crossover DLC. We can expect this to happen with Assassin’s Creed: Codename Red and Assassin’s Creed: Codename Hexe.

How Does Assassin’s Creed Infinity Connect Future Games?

Because we know that Assassin’s Creed is going to be the metaverse of the Assassin’s Creed franchise, we know that future games will intertwine in Assassin’s Creed Infinity. Whether new stories exist in the Infinity space, extra content from other games will cross over like Codename Jade and Codename Red interacting with one another, or we just use Assassin’s Creed Infinity as a sort of game pass for the franchise, the future is limitless—or, rather, infinite.

Assassin’s Creed Infinity is TBA.