You might recognize the voice actor of Catalyst, the new Legend in Apex Legends Season 15. If you’re curious about who voice acts the new wicked witch of the outlands, you’ve come to the right place. Here is who the voice actor is for Apex Legends.

Who is the Voice Actor for Catalyst in Apex Legends?

The voice actor for Catalyst in Apex Legends is Meli Grant. Whether or not the name is familiar, you have probably heard Meli Grant in some of the games you’ve played or anime you’ve watched.

Everyone deserves a chance to rise. Meet @Melizande, the voice of Catalyst. pic.twitter.com/0U6s7XDc3U — Respawn (@Respawn) October 17, 2022

Meli Grant has done voice acting for numerous video games. This includes various characters like Cabin Boy and Elder Wyvern in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands and bosses in V Rising like Goreswine the Ravager, Leandra the Shadow Priestess, Lightweaver, and more. She has proven that she can voice act in video games, so Catalyst is in good hands.

Meli Grant is also semi-famous in the anime world. Her voice can be found in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Dragon Ball Z, Fairy Tail, Fire Force, Goblin Slayer, and much more.

Meli Grant’s character, Catalyst, is the first trans character joining Apex Legends, and we couldn’t be happier. Not only does Catalyst seem extremely powerful, but it is also great to see Respawn including representation through diverse characters and expanding the Apex Legends world in a cool and unique way.

We are excited to hear Meli Grant’s performance as Catalyst in Apex Legends. Whether there are special interactions between Catalyst and Seer since their home planet is Boreas, the planet of the new moon which happens to be the new Apex Legends Season 15 map, or Catalyst surprises us with her diverse quips, Meli Grant is bound to do a great job.

If you are curious about everything coming to Apex Legends in Season 15 and want to stay up-to-date, there is no better place to be than our Apex Legend page.