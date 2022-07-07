Will Skull and Bones Be Xbox Exclusive?

Skull and Bones is alive and well according to Ubisoft’s new cinematic trailer, gameplay trailer, and website for the game. A game that was once trolled for being suck in development hell, Skull and Bones has risen from Davvy Jones’s Locker to give us a new and exciting pirate action RPG. When Skull and Bones was first announced ages ago, it was teased as an Xbox Exclusive. What platforms will Skull and Bones be on?

What Platforms Will Skull and Bones Be On?

Skull and Bones will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Stadia, and PC through Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Connect. If you are a massive pirate game fan and a PlayStation or PC owner, you need not worry any longer. Skull and Bones is coming to Stadia and every next-gen console. Sadly, Skull and Bones will not be available on the Nintendo Switch just yet.

Ubisoft has revealed a gameplay trailer of the game which makes our fears of Skull and Bones being delayed dissipate a bit. The game looks to be very big and fun as you set sail by yourself or with friends and fight in PvE or PvEvP.

The pre-order for Skull and Bones is live now and offers a few bonuses for doing so. There are also two editions of Skull and Bones: the Standard Edition and the Premium Edition. If you are curious to know if the Premium Edition is worth it, we’ve got a guide for you. To know if the Standard Edition of Skull and Bones is going to be worth it, check back in on 11/9/22.

Skull and Bones is setting sail on November 9, 2022, which is horrible timing since God of War: Ragnarok is also releasing on that day. Hopefully, each game can have its own spotlight and both be great. For now, stay tuned to our Skull and Bones page for more updates and news.

