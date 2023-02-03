Assault is a game mode that used to be a thing in the first Overwatch, but has since been removed as one of the core game modes in Quickplay and Competitive. There were a handful of iconic maps that were only available in this mode, so it is a bit sad to know that these maps won’t be utilized as much. With the mode still technically available via Arcade and Custom play, what are all the Assault maps in Overwatch 2?

All Assault Maps in Overwatch 2

There are a total of five maps that are supported under this game mode. They are as follows:

Hanamura

Hanamura (Winter)

Horizon Lunar Colony

Paris

Temple of Anubis

Volskaya Industries

What is Assault Mode?

Assault is a game mode similar to Control in that it has a King of the Hill-styled objective to it. Unlike Control, this mode has an attack and defense phase for both teams.

The attacking team has to stay on a point and completely fill up the circle meter. There are two checkpoints each at 33% intervals that act as checkpoints. Upon completing the meter, the game moves onto phase 2 with the same objective as before, just at a different location. The defending team simply has to keep the attacking team off their point until the timer runs out.

This mode is oftentimes referred to as 2cp in the community. Broken down, 2cp means “2 checkpoints”. Other modes like Hybrid utilize a 1cp mechanic because you first have to capture a point, then escort an objective. In Assault, it’s all just point capture.

Since Overwatch 2 came out, this mode was replaced by the new Push mode. Should the mode come back in the future is up in the air, but don’t count on it. Because of the one-sided nature of these maps, major balancing has to be done to make the flow of battle less in favor of one team over the other.

Since balancing isn’t that much of an issue when it comes to Arcade modes (unless it was a Zarya Total Mayhem scenario), Assault can be played when it comes up in a daily rotation.

Overwatch 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 3rd, 2023