All Beasts With Stars and Their Colors in Hogwarts Legacy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Like the Pokemon series, Hogwarts legacy features a mechanic where players can go out and catch “shiny” beasts. They are known as Beasts with Stars and are the rarer type found throughout the Wizarding World. While the game has 13 kinds of critters that players can catch for their Vivarium, 12 can be found shiny if you look in the right place. Stay with us as we review all Beast with Stars and the color each resonates to know when it’s considered shiny.

Every Beast With Stars Color in Hogwarts Legacy

To find any of the beasts in the game, you can either find them wandering around the open world or go to them directly by traveling to their den shown on the in-game map. Below are all the 12 shiny beasts in Hogwarts Legacy, corresponding with the color, so you know when to use your Nab Sack utility spell.

Related: How to Tame ‘Shiny’ Beasts in Hogwarts Legacy.

Jobberknoll – Charcoal grey.

Mooncalves – Bright white.

Hippogriff – Dark Grey/White undertone.

Giant Purple Toad – Albino purple.

Graphorn – Albino.

Puffskein – Light grey with a white face.

Fwooper – White with a pink tint.

Diricawl – White.

Niffler – Dark grey.

Unicorn – Gold.

Thestral – Pale/Silver.

Kneazle – Tannish Brown.

There you have it! All the colors of the Beast with Stars in Hogwarts Legacy. Happy hunting, and try to fill up all four Vivariums your Room of Requirement offers. Knowing the colors of these shiny’s are one thing, but finding and catching them is another story.

A good tip on finding one for your Vivarium is to go to the den of the beast you are hunting, and if a shiny doesn’t spawn, go into your pause menu and hit the wait button till day or night. This will cause a new batch of beasts to spawn inside the den, giving you another chance to catch a shiny.

- This article was updated on March 6th, 2023