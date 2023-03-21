All Bug Fixes and Updates in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 March 21 Patch Notes

Image: Activision

While Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded started on March 15, there are new patch notes that feature a lot of much-needed bug fixes. We already know we got the Tempus Torrent, but what about the Warzone 2 bug fixes?

All March 21 Patch Notes Bug Fixes for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 are live games that aren’t strangers to bugs and errors. With new things constantly being added, bugs and errors are just part of the game. Fortunately, updates usually come along fairly quickly.

While you are working on getting all Path of the Ronin camo challenges, here are all of the bug fixes in the March 21 Patch Notes update:

General

Stability This update contains fixes for a number of known crashes.

Updates Added animation to the Polyatomic camo. Slightly increased animation speed of the Orion camo.



Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue that sent Players back to the “My Bundles” tab when closing a Bundle preview without making a purchase.

Fixed an issue that counted AI combatant headshots for Event Camo Challenges.

Fixed an issue that prevented Players from unlocking all stocks on the Tempus Torrent.

Fixed an issue with disappearing buttons in one of the Atomgrad Raid Episode 01 encounters.

Fixed an issue showing completed weapon challenges as locked when viewed from the Weapon Challenges screen.

Fixed an issue that showed duplicate lock icons in the Path of the Ronin challenges.

Fixed an exploit in DMZ allowing Players to obtain an unintended amount of money by selling Dog Tags.

Fixed an issue causing the “Wasteland” challenge progress to only track Quad Feed kills and not Quad kills.

Fixed an issue affecting Players’ ability to edit saved Custom Mod Blueprints in the Gunsmith.

Fixed an issue causing the magazine to not display on the Unchained Fury Blueprint in DMZ.

Fixed an issue where using the Equip Weapon and Open Gunsmith options in the Showcase Weapon Select while the Favorite Loadout Primary is set to the Riot Shield can cause menus to load infinitely.

Fixed an issue with Faction Missions list positioning in pre-game Lobby.

The Kastov 762 is now hidden in the Ranked Play loadout UI.

- This article was updated on March 21st, 2023