All Criminal Ventures in Saints Row and How to Unlock Them

If you’re looking to make a name for yourself in the wild and wacky world of Saints Row, you’re going to need to make sure that you’re taking advantage of the Criminal Enterprises that litter the world of Santa Ileso. You’ll find a few creative ways to expand the Saints throughout this land, and one of the best ways to do it is through these large and meaningful tasks.

No matter if you’re looking to commit Insurance Fraud, or run an operation of merchandise that was stolen from other rival gangs, you’ll have plenty of things to do and take care of in this world. Here are all of the Criminal Enterprises that you’ll be able to take part in, and what you’ll need to do to unlock them all.

All Criminal Enterprises in Saints Row

If you’re looking to get started, you’ll be able to unlock a few special buildings and continue to build from there. Let’s take a look and see what you’ll need to do to find and unlock all of the different enterprises in the game! You’ll need to make sure that you’ve got a lot of money to unlock them all, so make sure that you’re checking into our guide on how to make money quickly in Saints Row!

Criminal Enterprise Name Tasks To Complete Full Completion Rewards JimRob’s Garage Stealing Cars $30,000, 5000 XP, JimRob’s Crew outfits, JimRob Statue Chalupacabra Hunt down Food Trucks to sell Drugs $30,000, 5000 XP, Chalupacabra Crew Outfits, Chalupacabra Sign, Taco Costume Bright Future Delivering Toxic Wastes to different areas $30,000, 5000 XP, Bright Future Crew Outfits, Hazmat Suit Shady Oaks Insurance Fraud aka Best Minigame $30,000, 5000 XP, Shady Oaks Crew Outfits, Guitar Case Launcher Castle Kraken Engage in NERF wars in epic LARP battles $30,000, 5000 XP, Dustlander Crew outfits, Dustlander Car Eurekabator! Create new products, and new items to help your crew $30,000, 5000 XP, Eurekabator! Crew Outfits, Hoverboard Trophy, Lab Coat Laundromat Help dispose of corpses across Santa Ileso $30,000, 5000 XP, Laundromat Crew Outfits, Interstellar Phone Booth KAKTS Radio Jam Police signals to help crimes go through without a hitch $30,000, 5000 XP, KAKTS Radio Crew Outfits, Cactus Bat Cutting Edge Find and develop new materials for weapons, vehicles, and personalization $30,000, 5000 XP, Cutting Edge Crew Outfits, Cutting Edge Coat The Big One Run guns and cause mayhem around the map $30,000, 5000 XP, Big One Crew outfits, Nuke Mount Wuzyers Repo Find and repossess different vehicles around the map $30,000, 5000 XP, Wuzyers Crew Outfits Let’s Pretend Provide costumes for all occasions, including Armed Robbery $30,000, 5000 XP, Let’s Pretend Crew Outfits, Space Suit Planet Saints Steal competitions clothing trucks and repurpose the merch $30,000, 5000 XP, Planet Saints Crew Outfits First Strike Academy Teach your Saints Martial Arts so they can defend themselves and your property $30,000, 5000 XP, First Strike Crew Outfits, First Strike Gi Saints Tower Unlock with $8,000,000. Customization Options for every aspect

And there we have it! All of the different Criminal Enterprises in Saints Row, and what you’ll be doing in them! We strongly recommend unlocking Cutting Edge and Castle Kraken as soon as you possibly can, as they are some of the most entertaining parts of the whole game. You’ll find that there is plenty to do, so make sure that you’re stacking cash, and getting to these as fast as you can!

Saints Row is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.

Saints Row is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.