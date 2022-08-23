Does Saint’s Row Feature Cross-Play/Cross-Generation Play?

If you’re looking to take yourself and a friend for a ride in Saints Row, you’ll come to find that there are plenty of hijinx that you can get into quickly and painlessly. You’ll be able to play pranks on one another, get into shootouts, and do all sorts of crazy things together, but you may be wondering about a few other parts of multiplayer.

Does this game offer any sort of Cross-Play, or do you all need to be on the same system to make this happen? Can you do Cross-Generation play, with a previous or next-generation console? Let’s dive in and find out what you’ll need to do to make multiplayer as smooth as possible, and if you’ll be able to play with a friend that has a different console. Here’s everything you’ll need to know about Cross Play and Cross-Generation play in Saints Row!

Does Saints Row Offer Cross-Play?

Let’s say that you’re playing on an Xbox Series X/S, and want to play Saints Row with a friend that happened to pick the game up on a PlayStation 5. Can you play Multiplayer together? The unfortunate answer, as of writing, is that you cannot play together. While this is a bit of a shame, as they push through new patches and updates, there is a chance that this feature could come alongside an update in the future, allowing players to play together, no matter the console they chose to purchase the game on.

Does Saints Row Offer Cross-Generation Play?

Again, if you’re playing on the Xbox Series X/S, will you be able to play multiplayer with a friend that has an Xbox One system? Thankfully, in this case, you will be able to play in the same family of consoles, no matter the generation. This means that PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 gamers can play together, while Xbox Series X/S players can play with Xbox One gamers. This makes the multiplayer aspect a bit easier to handle, especially since other titles are not implementing these kinds of features.

Can You Play With PC Players in Saints Row?

Unfortunately, if you’re playing on PC, you’ll also only be able to play with other gamers on the same system. You won’t be able to play with either Xbox or PlayStation friends, which could severely limit the number of players that you can go through this game cooperatively with. However, as mentioned above, there is a chance that there will be Cross-Play added in the future, although there has been no mention of this feature being added.

Saints Row is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.